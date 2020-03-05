The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence told a group of community members and elected officials Wednesday who were gathered at the Wendell Ford Government Education Center that the next big bet in education isn’t in policy changes — it’s in funding increases.
The Prichard Committee, in partnership with the Hager Education Foundation, presented current trends in education across the commonwealth as well as what the road map for a brighter future for Kentuckians looks like through the committee’s lens.
The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence is an independent nonprofit group that works to improve education on all levels in the state.
Brigitte Blom Ramsey, Prichard Committee president and CEO, told the group of about 60 individuals — many of which were representatives of area school districts and educational institutions — that the next big body of work the Prichard Committee is working toward is what she called the Big Bold Ask.
The Big Bold Ask is a plan for $1 billion in additional Kentucky education investments by 2026. To deliver the promise of education, the Prichard Committee states, the commonwealth must reverse years of budget cuts.
“Our next big leap is not tinkering with the accountability model,” Ramsey said, adding that updating standards is good, but that overhauling them every few years isn’t necessary.
“Hold the line on policy change and focus on funding increases, and responding to local family needs,” she said.
There are three tiers to this proposed funding model: pre-kindergarten and early child, K-12 and higher education.
A lot of child care and pre-K concerns stem from economic issues, Ramsey said. There are several child care deserts across Kentucky, and many families aren’t able to afford good, quality child care so they are choosing to instead keep their children at home until they are old enough for kindergarten.
This is not a solution, Ramsey said, as early education interventions have been proven to be the key to lifelong success. The Big Bold Ask calls for $251 million to provide child care assistance for 23,000 more young children with family incomes below 200% of poverty, as well as $80 million to provide preschool to 10,000 additional 4-year-olds with families in poverty.
Both the Daviess County and Owensboro public school districts have a 54% preschool enrollment rate, with DCPS at a 56% rate of students ready for kindergarten, and OPS at a 44% rate of students kindergarten-ready, according to the Prichard Committee’s reports.
We as a community, Ramsey said, need to stabilize family experiences, because that stabilization will ripple into early education and the K-12 environment. In other words, if families aren’t worrying about basic needs like shelter, access to quality health care and food, they are able to focus time and resources on education for their children and themselves, she said.
The Big Bold Ask also calls for fully funding all-day kindergarten for students. She outlined a plan for $140 million to be spent on funding the program across Kentucky; $162 million to be spent on transportation; and $58 million to fund teaching excellence.
It also calls for $311 million to be spent toward the performance-based funding model for post-secondary institutions and $30 million to be spent toward need-based aid for low-income students.
“Because it’s not that folks don’t value post-secondary educations, it’s that it’s not attainable for many,” Ramsey said.
She went on to say that she recognizes and does not expect these changes to be fully unrolled this year, or even next year, but that the Prichard Committee will analyze upcoming budgets through the lens of the Big Bold Ask.
According to the Prichard Committee, if these recommendations are phased in over the next six years “the investment framework can be accommodated by projected revenue growth.”
Mayor Tom Watson asked Ramsey if she could provide him with a list of talking points and targeted requests that he may bring to state elected officials.
“We need a tool to explain this to elected officials that this is a need,” he said.
Clay Ford, Prichard Committee vice chair and a partner at the EM Ford insurance and financial planning firm, asked those in attendance to support the Big Bold Ask. He said the community needs to decide what can be done locally.
“Let’s keep this momentum moving forward, and work together to make progress,” Ford said, and he extended an invitation to the educational representatives in the room to let the Prichard Committee and other community members know how they can be of further assistance.
To learn more information about the Big Bold Ask, or more about what the Prichard Committee is working toward, visit bit.ly/bigboldask.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
