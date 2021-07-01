Benjamin Gies told a group of community members who were gathered for a Prichard Committee and Public Life Foundation of Owensboro luncheon Wednesday that Owensboro has a “can-do spirit.”
Gies, director of early childhood policy and practice for the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence, said the city unites around community projects, resulting in action. That’s why Owensboro is the perfect place to birth the Early Childhood Education Project.
The two groups met for a luncheon at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum to discuss the project, and hopefully recruit community involvement, said Brigitte Blom Ramsey, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee.
“This is about really engaging the community in a deep way to design a high-quality early childhood infrastructure,” she said. “We know, in Owensboro, the way that work gets done is by the community coming together, understanding the needs, and designing a unique plan that is specific to Owensboro.”
In January, the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro donated a $500,000 multi-year grant to the Prichard Committee to assist in this endeavor. This grant is part of a $4 million Early Childhood Education Initiative being funded by the PLFO.
The Prichard Committee has hired Benjamin Gies to lead the effort.
Earlier this summer, the Prichard Committee met with representatives from the PLFO and community members in Owensboro to continue those efforts.
Both the Prichard Committee and the PLFO are still in a fact-finding mode in this work, Blom Ramsey said, and at this time are seeking individuals to participate in a coordinating committee. Some of the first actions of the coordinating committee will include a landscape analysis of what the early childhood ecosystem looks like in Owensboro and Daviess County, along with a needs assessment.
This effort will be the coordinating committee’s work, Blom Ramsey said, and it’s her hope that what the committee designs and implements for this early childhood education effort over the next five years will become “an exemplar nationally for how other midsize cities can design high-quality early childhood ecosystems that can get all of our kids off to a strong start.”
After that, Blom Ramsey said, a public launch of recommendations will take place after the first of the year, which will also include a five-point plan.
Clay Ford Jr., vice chair of the Prichard Committee board of directors, said Owensboro is different. For a community of its size, its members do a lot of things right, and better than others.
Ford encourages community members to try to find opportunities for improvement, which includes having conversations with families, especially those with young children.
“We need to have the important conversations with the families that aren’t getting the services that they need, and that their children need in order to be prepared for kindergarten, and third grade,” he said.
According to Gies, 14% of parents in Kentucky quit a job, don’t take a job or change jobs due to problems with access to child care for children under the age of 6. Beyond that, there are also concerns with children qualifying for care and with families being able to afford it. The amount of funds a single parent spends on child care for an infant is 36% of their income.
He said this work is important from an academic standpoint, but also an economic one. Better education leads to higher household incomes, better job opportunities, improved health, more civic involvement and lower use of public assistance.
Bruce Hager, chairman of the PLFO, said now is the opportunity for citizens to become involved to bring about real action and real change for Owensboro and Daviess County.
“We are excited about this partnership,” Hager said. “Their expertise will allow us to mobilize the community with confidence, and the example of what happens when local innovation meets civic pride for the betterment of children and their families.”
For more information about this effort or to become involved contact Gies at ben@prichardcommittee.org.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
