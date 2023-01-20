The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence announced Thursday it has received a $47 million, five-year Full-Service Community Schools grant from the United States Department of Education (USDOE), and two schools from both Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools will participate in the first cohort of eight schools.
$30 million of the grant will be invested directly into school-community partnerships.
“They are two forward thinking districts who have welcomed this opportunity,” said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee, about DCPS and OPS. “They have a track record of engaging the community in early childhood education and equity. They are positioned well in habits they are already implementing.”
Neither district has selected the schools that will participate.
Matthew Constant, superintendent for OPS, said this grant could not have come at a better time for the district.
“We have just developed our strategic plan for the next five years, and one piece of information we heard from multiple data points and feedback groups was the need and desire to further integrate our community and its resources into our schools,” he said. “Our Family Resource Staff already do an amazing job of this, but with these resources we hope to take this idea to the next level in our community. Providing families with resources they need will reduce barriers for academic success and life readiness.”
According to the Prichard Committee’s application on the Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE) website, 70% of OPS students are economically disadvantaged.
DCPS superintendent Matt Robbins said district personnel are elated to learn they have been chosen as a grant recipient.
“Once again, this came as a result of our continued close collaboration with Owensboro Public Schools, along with the Prichard Committee,” he said. “There were two other districts outside of our school districts awarded this grant, and I am confident that our close, local partnership played a large factor in being selected for the grant project.”
The Prichard Committee’s application on OESE states that 54.4% of DCPS students are economically disadvantaged.
Robbins said this grant will provide full-scale student and family support inside the school.
“We will have the full capacity to remove any and all barriers to student learning and growth,” he said. “The grant also provides outstanding teacher professional learning to further enable them to provide world-class teaching practices for our students.
“This grant was initially a dream opportunity that would enable students to receive full academic, behavioral and social-emotional support. For this to become a reality is unbelievable and amazing for kids. I cannot wait to see this mature into action that results in changing lives in a dramatic way.”
The application states that one of the reasons OPS and DCPS were selected to participate is because they contain a “diverse student body that exceeds state proportions with regard to the% of economically disadvantaged students who are American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian, Hispanic, Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander or two or more races.”
The same application states OPS has a more diverse student body when compared to DCPS.
The next step for the committee and the school districts is to join in a planning process.
“The district leaders will make the decision about which schools will participate,” Blom said. “ ... The planning process will start and occur over the next few months, and you should begin to see implementations during that time period.”
Blom said there are four pillars that create effective community schools for students to be successful.
Those pillars are:
• Integrated student supports that address out-of-school barriers to learning through partnerships with social and health service agencies and providers;
• Expanded and enriched learning time and opportunities;
• Active family and community engagement;
• Collaborative leadership and practices (including high-quality teaching).
“The first pillar would include anything from health and mental health services to out-of-school care, and the second pillar would look like tutoring and support programs that would allow for student academic success,” Blom said.
Blom said the third pillar would include hosting community conversations with families and students to get their perspective on what is working well and what is not.
The fourth pillar is expanding on supporting families and students, particularly ones experiencing poverty that keep the child from being successful in school.
“To realize sustained improvement in academic outcomes ... communities need to be at the table, with schools, to ensure all assets available are utilized to support student success and to protect time for teachers to do what they do best — teach,” Blom said.
Blom said the $30 million being used for this partnership will assist the selected schools in becoming “community schools.”
“We will provide funding for a leadership level coordinator to manage what full service community schools look like in that district,” she said. “They will coordinate programs with the Family Resource and Youth Center coordinators.”
Blom said each school will receive up to $75,000 to support needs the community and schools identify to get to the full-service community school level.
“We are incredibly excited that Kentucky is receiving this grant,” Blom said. “This will increase capacity and improve outcomes for families and students.”
With the remaining grant funding, Blom said the Prichard Committee will establish a statewide steering committee with Kentucky education leaders and organizations that will be charged with better understanding learning happening at local levels to make policy recommendations at the state level.
The additional funding will also go toward a statewide conference for community school work, contributions to research on community schools and additional staffing.
Two schools from both the Jefferson County and Rowan County school districts will be part of the cohort.
