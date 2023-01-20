The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence announced Thursday it has received a $47 million, five-year Full-Service Community Schools grant from the United States Department of Education (USDOE), and two schools from both Daviess County Public Schools and Owensboro Public Schools will participate in the first cohort of eight schools.

$30 million of the grant will be invested directly into school-community partnerships.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@karahwilson19

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.