This year’s primary election on May 17 will be a blend of the way things were before the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020 and the way the pandemic changed elections.
Daviess County had 86 precinct polling places before 2020.
In 2020, there was one — at the Sportscenter — for the primary and for the general election.
There will be 17 voting centers this year.
There was no early voting before 2020.
That year, because of COVID fears, Kentucky offered early in-person voting six days a week for three weeks leading up to the general election.
This year, there’s still early voting, but only on three days — May 12-14.
There will be three early voting sites — the Owensboro Sportscenter, Owensboro Christian Church and Life Community Church.
Early voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 12-13 and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on May 14.
As always, Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said Wednesday, people will need to show proof of identification and sign the book.
The primary in 2020 was moved to June 23 in hopes that the pandemic would be getting better.
It didn’t, and the state encouraged as many people as possible to vote by absentee ballot.
The Daviess County Clerk’s office sent out 18,649 absentee ballots for the primary that year.
But McCarty said this year voters who use absentee ballots will have to have a reason for not being able to vote in person, just like they did before 2020.
Acceptable reasons include being in the military and away from the county, being a student in school outside the county, being incarcerated but not yet convicted of a felony, temporarily living outside the state but still registered here, working outside the county on election day or being unable to go to the polls because of age, disability or illness.
People who need absentee ballots can request them from now until May 3, McCarty said.
They can request an absentee ballot online at GoVoteKy.com or by calling the Daviess County Clerk’s office at 270-240-5771.
McCarty said two drop boxes will be available for people to turn in absentee ballots, if they don’t want to mail them.
One will be at the Daviess County Public Library until 6 p.m. on May 16. The other will be in the courthouse lobby until 6 p.m. on May 17 — Election Day.
McCarty said the Sportscenter will be doing double duty that day.
It will be a voting center until 6 p.m., and then Daviess County High School will have its graduation there at 7 p.m.
McCarty said the last day to register for the primary is April 18.
In Kentucky, a 17-year-old can register to vote if he or she will be 18 by Nov. 8.
McCarty said poll workers are still needed.
The job pays $175 for training and for working on Election Day.
For more information, call 270-240-5771 or go to Room 107 in the courthouse.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.