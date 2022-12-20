This month and next, utility customers across the state will receive a form with their utility bill so they can request exemption from sales tax on utilities for their primary residence.
Once the request is received by the utility, it is in place until ownership of the property changes.
This is a part of House Bill 8, a tax reform bill passed by the Kentucky Legislature last April that becomes effective on Jan. 1.
State Rep. Steven Rudy of Paducah, who is also the Majority Floor Leader in the State House of Representatives, was one of 15 sponsors of the bill (all Republicans), including State Rep. Richard Heath of Mayfield.
“House Bill 8 was the tax overhaul which will create a mechanism to systematically eliminate the personal income tax in Kentucky,” Rudy said. “On Jan. 1, the income tax will drop to 4.5% for all people.
“The triggers (budget conditions) trail behind at the end of the fiscal year. We hit the trigger, so in the next session, we can actually lower it to 4% starting in 2024. That will probably be House Bill 1 of the 2023 General Assembly.”
Rudy said that before 2018, Kentucky’s income tax rate was a graduated 6% income tax. In the tax reform of 2018, the state went to a flat 5% rate.
“So, in 2022, we were able to take that flat 5% to 4.5% and put in trigger mechanisms so that if we hit a certain threshold, it will continue to ratchet down and eventually go away,” Rudy said. “There is no mechanism to make it go back up.
“If, at the end of a fiscal year, we have enough money to cover all of the budget for the following year and the surplus is enough to equivalate a 1% factored-in income tax, we will drop it a half-% and the rest goes to the budget reserve trust fund.”
Rudy said that the reduction in income tax rate would not devastate the savings account or ruin the general fund.
“We’ve got to continue to hold spending down,” he said. “As the economy grows and things continue to come in, then we will hit the threshold and (the income tax rate) drops. If at the end of the fiscal year, we take the snapshot and it doesn’t do it, nothing happens and it will stay the rate that it is for another year.”
Regarding the residential utilities portion of House Bill 8, Rudy said the General Assembly closed a loophole.
“The residential utilities for a primary residence — for as long as I can remember tax policy in Kentucky — has been to make exempt the residential utilities from the 6% sales tax,” he said. “Businesses pay 6% sales tax on their utilities. All non-residential by the letter of the law should have been paying 6% while the utility companies never asked, ‘Is this your primary residence?’
“Folks with two or three or four homes, they took advantage of it, and the power company never checked and the water company never checked. We put in language to make sure that you’ve only got one exemption — you can only have one domicile location. We instructed the power companies who already collect sales tax on non-residential (entities) to ensure that they only got one exemption.”
For one time only, the utility bills will have a form where customers can state, “This is my domicile location.”
“They’ll sign it, and they’ll never have to pay the sales tax as long as they live there,” Rudy said.
Rudy said the utilities sales tax reform should increase state revenues with people paying taxes for utilities at their non-domicile residences.
“We also added sales tax to some other things because we wanted to lower the personal income tax, and if more revenue comes in from these other things, that makes it easier to hit the trigger to get us down quicker,” he said.
“We added sales tax to non-medically necessary surgery. Basically, we’re saying, ‘If you need and you feel like you can afford a surgery for a nose job, we think that it’s a luxury and should be a taxable event. If you had cancer and need reconstruction, that can be billed and that’s fine. We’re not touching that, but these non-Botox and these other cosmetic surgeries that are not deemed medically necessary? Yeah, we’re going to put a tax on that.”
Rudy said that the taxes would go into effect on Jan. 1 and be applicable to this year’s tax form.
“We have purposefully decided that instead of spending all of the taxpayers’ monies, we are going to bank it on a rainy day fund, which is now above 10%,” he said. “When we became the majority in 2017, we had the worst rainy day fund in the nation. Now, as a percentage, we’re in the top five.
“It’s just been good fiscal responsibility…and we, as Republicans feel like rather than spending it and spending everything when you have reserves, we’ll save what we can and then cut taxes in case there is a recession.”
Rudy said the Legislature doesn’t have to make spending cuts now, but should hold spending where it is.
