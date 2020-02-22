Tamarack Elementary School will host Prime Time Family Reading nights beginning March 12.
Prime Time Family Reading is the award-winning literacy program in which Tamarack will take part this spring. The program came to the district in partnership with the Hager Foundation, Kentucky Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The reading nights will be 5 p.m. Thursdays from March 12 to April 23, with no classes during spring break week on April 2.
Prime Time Family Reading began in 1995 through the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. It has won awards from the Public Library Association and the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities. Kentucky Humanities has been sponsoring it since 2004, and has since hosted more than 240 Prime Time programs in at least 85 Kentucky counties in 15 years, which translates to 3,663 families and more than 12,026 participants, according to Bill Goodman, Kentucky Humanities executive director.
Goodman said Prime Time is among the most important programs Kentucky Humanities brings to the commonwealth.
“We want to do anything we can to promote literacy and share the love of reading with young people throughout Kentucky,” Goodman said. “Prime Time Family Reading Time brings families together through books and gets them talking to each other in ways they never have before. Bringing Prime Time to libraries and schools throughout Kentucky is a joy and a privilege.”
Kathleen Pool, associate director of Kentucky Humanities who is the state Prime Time coordinator, said she is proud of the fact that the program has reached so many Kentucky families.
“The more we do, the more people want it. It just keeps growing,” she said.
The programs are free and open to the public, and include meals, door prizes, and educational child care for younger kids. During the sessions, a discussion leader and a storyteller facilitate successful reading techniques for families and children. Books are chosen by Kentucky Humanities, and this year, follow themes including fairness, greed, courage, individuality, trickery and determination.
Connie Gough will be the storyteller at that Tamarack reading night, and Sarah Eastland is the Prime Time scholar.
The program is about reading, but it is more about teaching families have to have conversations about reading, Pool said.
“We are modeling for the families how to sit together, how to read together, and then most important, when you get through reading the book, how do you have a discussion about the book,” she said. “It’s not so much about the book, it’s about using the book for an impetus for a good, family discussion.”
Reading is the basis for all learning, Pool said, so it’s worthwhile to place an emphasis on it. If a child who doesn’t like, feel confident or have access to reading, can change their circumstance, it changes their behavior toward all of their subjects at school.
“And it makes them curious about everything,” she said. “Asking the right questions makes them want to know what the answers are. We are trying to instill a love of reading and making it fun and engaging parents in this activity.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.