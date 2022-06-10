Law enforcement agencies are searching for a woman who escaped from custody Thursday evening and allegedly stole a Daviess County Detention Center vehicle.
The Detention Center said Mary Lou Eggleston, 21, of the 1700 block of Lee Court, was at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for medical treatment at the time.
She was being held on two failure to appear warrants.
Eggleston was last seen wearing a hospital gown, the report said.
The vehicle has been recovered.
The report said, "It is believed Eggleston is in a silver Chrysler 300 in the company of a black male. If you see Eggleston or the vehicle contact 911, or the Daviess County Detention Center at 270-685-8466."
