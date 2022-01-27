Homeowners taking part in the city’s grant programs to rehabilitate neighborhoods on the northwest side have put more than $2 million into housing projects in the area.
City Community Development Director Abby Shelton said over 70% of all the funds put into projects in the Northwest Neighborhood Revitalization Strategy Area come from private dollars. The rest come from grant programs the city created to kickstart the rehabilitation effort.
As of Wednesday, the city had allocated $904,721 in local and federal grant funds for 114 projects to rehabilitate existing houses, build new houses or renovate commercial facades in the Riverview area, which stretches from Fifth Street to the riverfront and from Ewing Road to Walnut Street. Those projects have created another $2.433 million in investment by homeowners.
Shelton said Wednesday that the development in the neighborhood has resulted in more investors purchasing homes in the Riverview area.
“There has been a lot more activity in the past year — and in the last six months, it has really ramped up,” Shelton said. Shelton’s office has had several calls from people purchasing homes in the neighborhoods who want to participate in the grant programs, she said.
The grants being allocated from the city come from both federal dollars and from community catalyst grants city commissioners created to help fund projects in the neighborhoods. The grants are for rehabbing rental houses, renovating existing homes, building new homes, upgrading the facades of commercial properties, demolition and for down payment assistance. The grants require matching funds.
The city has allocated $329,000 in community catalyst funds so far, and the city has put $575,000 in federal dollars into projects in the northwest neighborhoods. Between the local, federal and private funding, $3.337 million has been invested in Riverview area projects.
“The rental rehabilitation has been absolutely wonderful,” Shelton said. “We have 44 rental rehabilitation projects we are working on right now.”
The Community Development staff is processing five to six rental rehabilitation applications each week, Shelton said.
“The majority of our projects for community catalyst are rental rehabilitation” projects, she said. The grant program prohibits a participating landlord from raising the rent on occupants in the home being renovated.
“A lot of energy efficiencies that the older homes don’t have are being done,” Shelton said. “We are grateful the landlords are taking advantage of that.”
The city has done similar work in other parts of town. For example, the Triplett Street area known as the “Triplett Twist” was an NRSA. Homes in that area were renovated, Gabe’s Tower was removed, and work was done to attract new businesses to Gabe’s Shopping Center. While some businesses did relocate to the shopping center, that effort has been hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Shelton said.
There hasn’t been any new commercial activity in the Riverview area. Most of the focus in on rehabilitating the residential neighborhoods of the area. Shelton said the Community Development department hasn’t turned down any applications for grants.
“I think we have found a program that will apply to everybody,” Shelton said.
“We take our neighborhoods very seriously,” and it was important to revitalize old neighborhoods so people will support other city development projects, she said. “Sustainability is the key for those older areas of town.”
Mayor Tom Watson said the city began looking at ways to work in the northwest neighborhoods about five yeas ago.
“There’s a limited amount of funds, but we applied for grants and did things to increase participation,” Watson said. “There’s nothing better than reviving a neighborhood” and helping the residents feel pride in their community.
Of the private investment into the neighborhood, Watson said: “That’s the key, the public-private partnerships. Abby is doing a good job.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.