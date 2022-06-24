I remember going to the grocery store with my mom and realizing what a worrisome experience it was if more than $55 was spent.
And that wasn’t just a routine stop for a quart of milk, a box of crackers or a jar of peanut butter. No sir, that was a serious grocery shopping trip that was going to provide needed food for a family of seven for a required amount of time.
But that was then — at least 80 years ago — and this is now and in a world turned inside out with more problems than understandable.
By way of comparison, I’ve been to a local supermarket three times in the last three weeks to shop for needed grocery supplies and the bill for each visit was in excess of $100.
And that wasn’t food supplies for a family of seven. That was for the anticipated food needs for two.
Granted, all of that cost included some household needs customarily purchased along with food products.
There’s not a lot unusual about that.
What is unusual is the fact we had to pay a painful amount for gasoline to get to the store and a like amount to get back home.
So why is old Dave spilling his guts with something everybody already knows about?
Answers. Myself and a lot of other folks want to know why. Some politicians are blaming other politicians and the other politicians are returning the blame.
The recent Texas school shooting where 19 youngsters and two teachers were hopelessly gunned down has turned into story of police cowardice. According to a report by other ranking police officials, the slaughter took place while responsible officers stood by just feet away while waiting for backups.
The ongoing investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has wrapped a former president in a political nightmare and the former president is not without his rebound attacks.
Who knows how that will be resolved.
Nobody can adequately explain the rising gas prices, the shortage of oil being the cause and how the whole mess is going to get worse before it gets better. Another president is seemingly footing the blame for that problem.
Mother Nature has given us a mixture of drought conditions, tornadoes, heat waves and weather uncertainty. And there is not one thing we can do about that — except, perhaps, blame climate change and that’s also out of our hands.
So where do we go?
What can we say that will turn our words into a massive mess exterminator and what can we do?
Mother Nature won’t abide by our wishes, politics has its own way of doing nothing and our streets and highways will have to be dominated by electric vehicles.
