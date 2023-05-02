The city has announced its plans to fill the commission seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger.

Monday morning, City Hall released the guidelines for people interested in applying for the commission seat. By law, the city has 30 days from April 24 to fill the vacancy, or the authority to do so goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter:

@JamesMayse

