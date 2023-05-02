The city has announced its plans to fill the commission seat left vacant by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger.
Monday morning, City Hall released the guidelines for people interested in applying for the commission seat. By law, the city has 30 days from April 24 to fill the vacancy, or the authority to do so goes to Gov. Andy Beshear.
“I know there is a strong desire to fill that locally,” City Manager Nate Pagan said.
Maglinger was at the beginning of his third term when he died April 24. Information about the replacement process says the person selected to fill the seat will finish the rest of Maglinger’s term, which ends in December 2024.
To apply, a person must be at least 18 years old, be eligible to vote in the city, and must agree to stay a city resident throughout their term in office. Applicants must fill out a form affirming they meet the qualifications to be a commissioner, and have the form notarized. The forms are available on the city’s website, or at City Hall.
Applicants are encouraged to submit a resume and other supporting materials, although no documents are legally required, Pagan said.
The deadline to apply is Thursday, May 11.
Every applicant that meets the requirements will be interviewed at a special meeting following the commission’s regularly scheduled meeting on May 16.
“The intent was to ensure there is an objective, legitimate process that’s open to anyone that is interested,” Pagan said.
The interviews will last about 10 minutes each, Pagan said, with each candidate allowed to make an opening statement, followed by the commissioners asking each a few standard questions.
After the interviews, commissioners are anticipated to vote to select a person to fill the seat.
“That will be the plan, if they are comfortable to do so,” Pagan said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
@JamesMayse
