Owensboro Dance Theater will be hosting dance workshops by Nan Giordano of Giordano Dance Chicago beginning Thursday and continuing through the weekend.
The first event will be an intermediate jazz class for ages 10 and up that will take place from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Following that will be an advanced jazz class for ages 13 and up from 6:15 to 7:45 p.m.
Friday’s schedule will be the same as Thursday’s, with an intermediate jazz class beginning at 5 p.m. and an advanced jazz class beginning at 6:15 p.m.
On Saturday, Giordano will host an intermediate and an advanced mock audition session, during which Giordano will go through the process of what a professional dance audition looks like. No students will be “cut” in real life, but it will simulate the actual experience.
Joy Johnson, ODT’s managing artistic director, said the mock audition is intended to give dance students an idea of what to expect should they want to continue with their dancing career.
“We just thought this would be a wonderful thing for these kids to know how this works, and what they will be going into if this is something they want to pursue,” she said.
The intermediate mock audition will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, and the advanced mock audition will be from 11:45 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. Both will also be followed by a question and answer session in which dancers will have a chance to inquire and seek advice from Giordano.
Gus Giordano, Nan’s father, created Giordano Dance Chicago in 1985. Nan Giordano is now the world’s preeminent authority on the essence, discipline, progression and continuation of the Giordano Technique founded by her father. The Giordano Technique is energetic, with a vast use of space with high jumps and many turns, according to ODT.
Nan Giordano teaches master classes throughout the country and has toured internationally as a guest teacher, and she will be the keynote speaker in October at the Women in Dance Leadership Conference, Gender Equality for NOW and Future, in Chicago.
Typically ODT takes a group of dancers to Chicago to participate in Giordano’s workshops, but the group was unable to this year due to the pandemic. This dance workshop is meant to be a way to bring the professional dancers here to still experience that, Johnson said.
Prices for the workshop are $25 for a 1.5-hour session, $20 for an hour, and $60 for the entire intermediate workshop. Advanced workshop prices are $70.
All classes will be located at Johnson’s Dance Studio, at 2705 Breckenridge St.
For more information, or to register for workshops, contact odt1982@gmail.com, or call 270-684-9580.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.