The 2023-24 academic year begins Wednesday and teachers within Owensboro Catholic Schools are still preparing for their students, though most of the work happened during the summer.
Lori Ann Redmon, a biology teacher at Owensboro Catholic High School, has worked in education for 26 years and has perfected her routine in getting ready for the new year.
“I start preparing before we’re even out of school,” she said. “I try to go through my curriculum and see what I got through that year and see what I need to tweak, so I try to do that before we even get out of school.”
Over the summer, Redmon said she tries to catch up on her reading.
“Science is always changing, so as a scientist, you have to keep up-to-date on things that are changing,” she said.
Redmon said she was able to visit the University of Notre Dame for six days to participate in professional development.
“I worked with the Science and Religion Initiative program,” she said. “It tries to help teachers incorporate religion and science together within the classroom, which is really neat.”
Redmon said she is “blessed” to work within OCS because she is able to discuss her faith in her classroom.
“We come across a lot of topics like creationism, evolution, the beginning of life and the big bang,” she said. “This program brought in a lot of new material that I can use in my biology curriculum.”
Professional development is important in most instances, Redmon said.
“PDs are a good way to get different ideas,” she said. “After you’ve been doing it for so long, you kind of get into a routine and it’s always good to hear new and different ways to incorporate it because kids nowadays are changing, so as a teacher, you have to change.”
Redmon said learning about her students is the easiest way for her to know how they learn.
“I try to invest a lot of time with my students and learn what is best for them,” she said. “Some ways are good for some kids and do not work with other kids.”
Redmon is excited to meet her new sophomore students and see her AP Biology seniors.
“I’m excited for them to be in a new lab and new learning environment,” she said.
Alyssa Schueler, seventh grade English teacher at Owensboro Catholic Middle School, is entering her sixth year of teaching. She makes lists during the school year of things she wants to accomplish.
“As the year goes on, I already have an idea of what I want to change and I know the bigger things I need to implement for the next year,” she said. “I just keep a running list of the normal things I would get ready for.”
Though she didn’t attend any professional developments this summer, Schueler said they can be beneficial to educators.
“I wasn’t able to go on a PD this past summer but I have almost every summer before,” she said. “There is always something new to learn.”
Schueler said that while she is a teacher, she is also a student.
“There is always something else that I can learn, either from my students or from other teachers,” she said. “I don’t do everything perfectly and every lesson doesn’t land perfectly the first time, so there’s always room for improvement.”
Schueler attended a professional development course last summer where she learned about implementing a “house” system, which she still uses in her classroom.
“Myself and another teacher came back and the other teacher got the house system started here and I got to help out with it,” she said.
The house system is similar to Harry Potter, Schueler said.
“We divide our students into four houses at random after drawing out of a bucket,” she said. “Whatever house they’re put into, they earn points throughout the year to go toward that house.”
Schueler said the students can earn points for academics, behavior and being good people.
