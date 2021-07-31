Developer Gary Cecil’s Professional Properties and Construction LLC is starting construction of a medical office park on Fairview Drive and a subdivision on Millers Mill Road.
Tim Allen, a company spokesman, said The Promontory Professional Park will have four medical and dental offices.
It’s on the new section of Fairview Drive near the new Daviess County Middle School, which is under construction.
Allen said the offices should open around the same time as the school, expected in August 2022.
He said the company wasn’t releasing the projected cost of the project.
But real estate records show that the company paid the city $296,600 for the property at 3805 Fairview Drive this spring.
A ribbon-cutting on the project is set for 2 p.m. Friday.
Allen said The Preserve on Millers Mill Road near Macedonia Baptist Church will have 21 home sites on tracts ranging from half an acre to three acres.
“We’ve already sold 20% to 25% of the sites,” he said.
All the houses will be custom-built, Allen said.
The 42303 ZIP code, which includes most of eastern Daviess County, has the area’s highest median income at $51,030, according to incomebyzipcode.com
“It’s a beautiful area,” Allen said. “It’s a pastoral setting. We plan to leave as many trees as we can.”
The site is close to Kentucky 54, he said, and has other roads going away from that busy highway for those who prefer less traffic.
When the project gets final approval, Allen said, construction of roads and the first houses will begin.
Millers Mill Road runs through Lake Forest.
The Preserve is just past both Settles Road and Newbolt Road.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.