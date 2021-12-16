Dr. Joseph Yazvac, professor emeritus, will be hosting a free public lecture titles “Does God Exist?” at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec 17 at the RiverPark Center.
Yazvac, who has experience as an adjunct professor in the psychology department for Western Kentucky University and as a professional mental health counselor for Owensboro Community and Technical College, will explain why more scientists are “experimentally discovering” that God is needed to establish the reality that people observe and reinforce the faith that people already have in God, while also "(calling) into question any further claim that God does not exist."
For more information, visit riverparkcenter.org.
