Lisa Hoffman, parks program services supervisor for John James Audubon State Park in Henderson, will present a program on monarch butterflies and how they can be protected during Tuesday's meeting of the Daviess County Audubon Society. The program is at 7 p.m. at the Owensboro Museum of Science and History, 122 E. Second St.
Hoffman serves as the park naturalist, along with organizing and teaching all school field trips, public events, summer camps, scout workshops, and recreational programming. Prior to her six years at the park, she spent a few years as a first- and second-grade teacher, and almost eight years as the teaching naturalist at Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve in Evansville.
