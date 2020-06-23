Randy Lanham was watching Mike Rowe’s “Dirty Jobs” on the Discovery Channel several years ago.
“The idea occurred to me that I could use his concept of going into businesses and doing the job for a day,” Lanham said. “But instead of businesses, we would go into nonprofit organizations and volunteer for a day.”
So, he pitched the idea to some friends at what’s now Spectrum, the cablevision station, “and they loved it,” Lanham said.
He and Teresa Rowe did the show with local organizations for about two years.
But Lanham was convinced that the idea was bigger than Owensboro.
So he pitched it to KET “and they loved it,” he said.
The show became “VolunTour Kentucky.”
“After the success of season one,” Lanham said, “we thought why not pitch it to other TV stations around the country.”
They rebranded the show to “Project Volunteer.”
KET continues to air the program at 12 a.m., 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesdays.
National Religious Broadcasters’ NRB-TV picked the series up and shows it at 3:30 p.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The channel, based in Nashville, says it is available in 45 million homes in the United States and can be seen worldwide on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.
Troy Miller, NRB-TV’s president, says on the website, “Project Volunteer’ will provide our viewers with a glimpse of some amazing organizations that are changing the world and encourage them to make a difference by serving others.”
It’s also been picked up by Faith Unveiled Network, which is available in more than 125 countries.
Paul Oebel, founder and president, said on the website, “Being a founder of a few nonprofit organizations, including a homeless shelter in California, we are constantly seeking volunteers. In watching ‘Project Volunteer,’ this show reached out to my heart because it’s a show that truly creates the experience of what it’s like to help our neighbor in need.”
He said, “We are honored to have the show, ‘Project Volunteer’ on our network to give all viewers an idea, and comfort to call their local nonprofit organization and say, ‘What can I do to help?’ ”
Lanham said, “I have always been a dreamer and believe that if this is from God, there will be no stopping how far it will reach and how many people the show will inspire to serve others. That is, after all, why we are here, to love God and love others.”
He said he and Rowe are ready to begin filming the next season of the series as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is over and nonprofits reopen their doors.
Lanham said they’re hoping to restart in July or August.
Rowe said, “We meet so many amazing people on this show and get to work beside them. And Randy is like the brother I never asked for.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
