Randy Lanham, co-founder and executive director of the nonprofit organization Volunteer Owensboro, wanted to find a way to connect people with similar entities in the region.
“We really feel like God kind of revealed to us that there really was a void between all the great people in our community,” he said. “We know we live in a great community here in Owensboro and Daviess County, with great people that want to help and a lot of great nonprofit organizations that do a lot of good. But somehow, there’s this void there; this disconnect somewhere between that. So, we tried to figure out what that was.”
To spread the word about the needs for nonprofits, Lanham made promotional advertisements for several of them.
Eventually, that led to the creation of the television show “Project Volunteer TV,” where Lanham and co-host Theresa Rowe “walk in the shoes of a volunteer for a day to experience real-life volunteering” while getting a chance to “see how nonprofit organizations work and find out all about their volunteering needs as you see volunteering in action,” according to show’s website.
“What is the closest thing that you can do to show people how it is to volunteer? You show real volunteers,” said Lanham, who also directs and edits the show. “We just thought it’d be fun and good for them to see.”
The show recently premiered its fourth season, which consists of 12 episodes, on Friday, July 7 on the Christian cable channel NRBTV.
Many of the episodes in the season feature local nonprofits like the Owensboro Humane Society, Empty Bowls of Owensboro and Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County.
“We’re just continuing to find opportunities to film and to show people different ways to volunteer,” he said.
The show, initially titled “Volunteer Owensboro” before being rebranded as “Volun-tour Kentucky,” originally aired on the local Time Warner network before moving to Kentucky Educational Television (KET).
It was eventually pitched to NRBTV under its current name.
The show has also been featured on other networks, including WKYU-TV, World Trumpet TV and Faith Unveiled Network.
Lanham, who has volunteered at several homeless shelters over the years, understands not everyone is comfortable doing a similar task, which has led to the show exploring a number of different nonprofit organizations and topics.
“We’re not all called to do the same thing,” he said.
Additionally, Lanham said he wants the show to shed light on how to volunteer, the possibilities of volunteering and giving the public and the viewers some knowledge before they commit to helping an organization.
“One thing that we found out, a lot of things that keep people from volunteering is the unknown,” Lanham said. “If they do not know what they’re getting into, they’re never even going to make that first phone call.”
To his knowledge, Lanham said the show is one-of-a-kind in providing information about nonprofit volunteering opportunities and seeing volunteers in action, along with featuring testimonials from those affected.
“We don’t want attention, but I think probably since the TV show has started … it’s given us more recognition,” he said. “All that is just a God thing. There’s no way we could’ve done any of this, because I’m not educated in video production and any of that. It’s just something we learned on our own.
“We prayed, and God was faithful and opened those doors for us.”
Though the show airs on a Christian network, Lanham said it does not push religion onto its viewers or those featured in the episodes, nor does it exclude anyone who is not a Christian.
“Jesus said that the two most important commandments are to love God and love others,” he said. “We’re trying to help people to love others. We’re all called to do that, and … we just want to help people find their niche to serve others.
“We all know how good it feels to help people.”
Episodes from all seasons of “Project Volunteer TV” are available to view on YouTube at youtube.com/@projectvolunteertv2974.
