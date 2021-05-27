Owensboro-based Helpsomeone Inc., which produces the “Project Volunteer” television series, has won a Silver Telly Award for “immersive & mixed reality TV-social impact.”
The Telly Awards began in 1979 to “honor excellence in local, regional and cable television commercials with non-broadcast video and television programming added soon after.”
This year, its website says the awards received more than 12,000 entries from all 50 states and five continents.
“Project Volunteer” is hosted by Randy Lanham and Teresa Rowe. Crew members include Wayne Morris and Brian Snyder.
Lanham said season two of the program has just been released with 13 episodes.
The series spotlights nonprofit organizations.
Lanham said the idea came to him when he was watching “Dirty Jobs with Mike Rowe” and “wondering why we could not do the same thing with nonprofit organizations. Go in and find out all about them and their volunteering and walk in the shoes of real volunteers to show people exactly how it would be.”
He said the program started five years ago on what was then Time Warner cable’s local Channel 8.
It was then called “Volunteer Owensboro.”
Then, it became “VolunTour Kentucky” and was picked up by KET.
A year later, the show took its current name.
Lanham said, “God opened other doors and the show was picked up by NRB-TV, which is nationwide reaching into 45 million homes across America. Also, Faith Unveiled Network out of California picked up the show, along with WKU’s PBS station in Bowling Green.”
He said, “We are still pitching the show to other networks in hopes it will spread even farther. We just want to educate and inspire as many people as possible to serve others in their community and beyond. “
Lanham said, “We love to show people how fun it is to volunteer but also you hear amazing testimonies from volunteers and the recipients of their care.”
He said the show has “spotlighted many local nonprofits for this season because of COVID and limited travel. Some include Graced Again, Dream Riders of Kentucky, Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens and Audubon Area Community Services.”
He said season one is available at www.projectvolunteer.org and season two episodes will be added each week after they are aired on the networks.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
