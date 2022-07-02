The sale price of homes in Owensboro soared to new heights in 2021.
And that affected the reassessment of property values across Daviess County.
Rachel Pence Foster, the county’s property valuation administrator, said total assessments are up 5.49% this year to a total of $7.088 billion.
After the way prices were escalating last year, many people were expected them to be higher.
Foster said assessments on residential property were up $214.4 million — 4.94%.
She said state law requires that property be assessed at its fair market value.
And the rising prices being paid for property in recent months affects that.
Commercial property saw the biggest percentage increase in assessments — $127.5 million or 6.76%.
Agricultural property saw a 5.45% increase or $26.7 million.
Last year, assessments were up 5.89% to $6.7 billion.
That was the biggest increase since a 5.96% hike in 2005.
In 2020, they were up 5.5%.
That had been the most since 2005 until last year.
But this year, the percentage increase was less than the previous two years.
A check of downtown buildings shows that the Famous Bistro building at 102 W. Second saw its assessment go from $251,900 to $283,100; an empty building at 104 W. Second went from $493,900 to $555,300; The Pub on Second building at 116 W. Second went from $395,000 to $419,700.
The Lil Bit Sassy building at 125 W. Second went from $500,000 to $525,800; the Brasher’s Lil Nashville building at 123 W. Second went from $321,800 to $378,300; and the Commerce Center Building at 200 E. Third went from $1.09 million to $1.978 million.
This year, the area east of Frederica and north of Parrish was reassessed.
Next year, it will be the area west of Frederica and north of Parrish.
The county is divided into four sections and a different section is reassessed each year.
Foster said nine houses are assessed at $1 million or more this year.
That doesn’t include the land, just the houses.
Last year, there were just six.
Homestead ExemptionKentucky allows people who are 65 and older or disabled to lower the assessed value of their homes by $40,500 under the Homestead Exemption Act.
The amount increases every two years.
This year, Foster said 9,710 homes qualified for the age exemption and 833 for the disabled exemption.
Last year, 9,156 homes got the exemption because of age and another 1,031 got it because of disability.
This year, that’s a total of $426.9 million taken off the tax rolls by the Homestead Exemption — up from $400 million last year.
Government buildings, churches and some nonprofits do not pay taxes.
Foster said last year the value of those properties in Daviess County was $1.74 billion.
That was 25% of the value of the taxable property.
This year, the value of those properties dropped slightly to $1.69 million.
Although home sales slowed here in May when interest rates started a rapid rise, the median price of homes continued to rise — to $194,500.
Last year, the median was $190,000.
And in May 2020, it was $155,000.
When property is sold, it is reassessed at the sale price.
And new buildings are assessed when they are completed.
Otherwise, the PVA office reassesses one-fourth of the county each year.
People can check their assessments — and their neighbor’s — on the PVA’s website, www.daviessky pva.org.
The site also has a tax calculator that lets people see roughly what their property taxes will be this year — if the rates don’t change.
If nothing changes, city and county governments and school districts will get an increase in the amount of taxes collected without raising their rates.
In the past 21 years, the largest increase in assessments was 8.73% in 2000 and the smallest was 0.71% in 2010 — during the Great Recession.
