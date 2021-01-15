The Owensboro Public School board discussed Thursday its proposed 2021-22 calendar and approved a resolution that would continue the use of COVID-19 emergency days.
George Powell, OPS director of pupil personnel, presented the proposed calendar for what will be the 2021-22 school year, which school officials are anticipating to be all in-person instruction. The plan is to only use non-traditional instruction or NTI for snow days or high illness days.
Powell said a committee of OPS staff, community members and parents developed the calendar, which has the opening day for students starting on Aug. 11.
The next day off will be Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Fall break has been scheduled for Oct. 4-8.
School will then be out for Thanksgiving — Nov. 24-26.
Winter break will run from Dec. 20-31, with school resuming on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Powell said Monday, Jan. 3, will be a professional development day, which is new to the calendar.
“…There had been some talk from some schools, some principals that it would be nice to have a day there, especially when it’s so close to New Year’s so that people can come back and get adjusted,” Powell said. “Typically, we’d have that day in March — March 15 or somewhere around in there — but it would also be a potential make-up day. And I think historically we’ve always taken that day as a make-up day.”
Students will again be off on Jan. 17 in observation of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Spring break will run from April 4-8. Schools will be closed for the primary election, which falls on Tuesday, May 17.
And May 20 has been set as the last day for students.
The board is expected to officially vote on the calendar at its 4:30 p.m. Jan. 28 meeting.
During the luncheon, the OPS board did take action regarding the number of COVID-19 emergency days that would be allowed to staff for the remainder of the school year.
According to OPS Superintendent Matthew Constant, the federal Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) that gave employees extended emergency days because of COVID-19 expired on Dec. 31.
With that mandate ending, the policy would’ve reverted back to the standard three-day emergency limit in place prior to the pandemic.
In July, however, the Kentucky Department of Education gave school districts the flexibility to suspend the three-day limit even after the expiration of the FFCRA.
The OPS board voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that allows staff 10 emergency COVID-19-related days through June 30.
Constant said more emergency days could be given to employees if deemed necessary.
“We would grant just ... very rare exceptions to that rule based on individual cases,” Constant said. “Most of those related to potential hospitalizations that might last longer (than 10 days) that I would have the discretion to grant.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
