The Owensboro Metropolitan Board of Adjustment voted unanimously Thursday evening to grant a conditional use permit to DMK Development Group to build a three-story assisted living facility at 3050 Calumet Trace in Gateway Commons.
Ross Oberhausen, DMK director of development and client operations, attended the meeting, but no one on the board or in the audience asked questions about the project.
Before the meeting started, Oberhausen said the proposed center’s operator will be Trilogy Health Services of Louisville. DMK will act as the general contractor only.
The shell of the facility is estimated to cost about $14 million, not counting furnishings and finishes, he said.
It would employ between 65 and 80 full-time workers, he said.
The conditional use permit covers nearly 5 acres of land.
That tract is zoned for professional service use. On Sept. 10, DMK filed for a conditional use permit to build a 36,460-square-foot facility that would contain 115 beds.
Having received a conditional use permit, DMK must now present a local development plan. Also, other applications and permits will be needed at the state level before construction can proceed.
About a year ago, Cedarhurst Senior Living, a St. Louis-based company, broke ground on an $18-million senior living facility at 1600 Kentucky 603, which is in the same area. Cedarhurst of Owensboro is slated to open early next year. That complex will have 56 senior apartments and 27 memory care suites.
According to DMK’s website, the Louisville firm was founded in 2007. It has 25 years of experience in health care operations and construction and more than $1 billion in development experience.
DMK, which operates offices in Louisville and Perrysburg, Ohio, is a full-service general contractor focusing on health-care construction and the senior housing market.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
