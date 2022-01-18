A bill filed by area Rep. Jim Gooch would place requirements on businesses that allow paid leave for vaccinated workers who later have to quarantine due to COVID-19.
Meanwhile, a second bill would remove legal protections for businesses that require employees to get vaccinated, if an employee has an adverse reaction to a COVID shot.
House Bill 178 says businesses that offer paid leave to vaccinated workers who must quarantine “shall also prove the same type, amount and duration of paid leave and other benefits to employees who have not been vaccinated against COVID1-19” who have to quarantine due to a possible exposure.
An employer who violates the bill could be fined between $100 and $1,000.
Gooch, a Providence Republican, said the bill was prompted by a Kentucky Board of Education rule regarding paid leave. In August, KBE approved an emergency regulation that provided unpaid leave for school employees who have to quarantine, if the employee had been vaccinated or had an exemption from vaccination.
“If you’re a school employee (and vaccinated) and you’re exposed ... they would pay your days off. But if you were unvaccinated, you wouldn’t get paid,” Gooch said Monday. “You can’t treat someone different, based on their vaccination status.”
Gooch said the bill has support among lawmakers.
The bill would apply whether an employee has actually contracted COVID or not, Gooch said.
The second bill, House Bill 84, eliminates liability protections if an employer requires workers get vaccinated, and the employee has a reaction to the vaccination.
According to a Jan. 11 publication from the Centers for Disease Control, “Serious side effects that could cause a long term health problems are extremely unlikely after any vaccination, including COVID-19 vaccination.” The CDC publication says rare side effects from the Pfizer and Moderna vaccinations are myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, or inflammation of the heart lining.
However, the CDC publication says the benefits of getting a COVID-19 vaccination “outweigh the known and potential risks.” According to the CDC website, there were 798,000 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the United States on Friday, the last day for which data was available.
Lawmakers passed a bill last year that says people can’t file suit against a business for claims they contracted COVID there, if the owners followed practices to prevent the spread of COVID.
“If you force employees to get a vaccine they don’t want, and they get sick ... you lose the liability protection we gave you, and you can be sued” Gooch said.
Gooch said the bill is for situations where a employee must be vaccinated “or you’ll lose your job.”
“When you’re taking away people’s rights to do what they want to do, there’s going to be pushback,” Gooch said.
The bills have not yet been called for consideration.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.