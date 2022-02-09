The proposed transient boat dock under consideration for the Owensboro riverfront, just west of the pier behind the Owensboro Convention Center, could be a stopping point that would draw people from places like Evansville and Louisville, potentially benefiting downtown, a member of the city staff told city commissioners on Tuesday.
Commissioners heard a presentation about the proposed boat dock at City Hall. Assistant City Manager Lelan Hancock told officials that the firm that designed Paducah’s boat dock also did designs for Owensboro.
Commissioners are considering whether to go ahead on constructing the dock, but they’re waiting to see if the city will be awarded a $1.5 million grant to cover part of the estimated $6 million cost.
Paducah’s boat dock receives between 500 and 600 overnight stays each year, Hancock said. The plan for the Owensboro dock is to include places to dock overnight and fueling facilities.
There are 4,300 registered boats in Daviess County, Hancock said, and he estimated as many as 15,000 to 20,000 boats are on the river in the region.
Construction documents on the dock will be done this month. In April, officials expect to hear if they’ll be awarded the Boating Infrastructure Grant from the federal Fish and Wildlife Service, Hancock said.
Construction would take about 12 months, Hancock said.
The dock could draw people into downtown hotels, businesses and restaurants, he said.
“Boating is not a solo activity,” he said. “You are talking thousands and thousands of people out on the water in boating season.”
The idea for a downtown dock isn’t new. Commissioner Jeff Sanford said the project was previously discussed, and he opposed the dock then. City officials decided to shelve the dock idea in 2015.
“The difference between then and today is we are in a much better financial standing,” Sanford said. “I think it would be good for the community to add to the riverfront. I’m inclined to be for this, especially if we get the grant.”
Commissioner Larry Maglinger said the dock would have to be able to withstand changing river conditions. Hancock said the dock, like the Paducah dock, would be designed for the river.
Maglinger said the dock “would bring back Owensboro as the boating destination it has been for years. Now that the project is close to being designed, we ought to take a good look at completing the project.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
