Daviess Judge-Executive Al Mattingly says there’s not much he’s able to say about the county’s Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget yet.
But, he said Monday, no tax increase will be proposed.
Last week, Owensboro reported that its tax collections took in $2.8 million more in the past year than officials had anticipated.
Mattingly said the county won’t see anywhere near that increase.
He said the county will see some rise in revenue from its occupational and property taxes.
But the money the county receives from its insurance premium tax will drop by $3.2 million, he said.
That’s because Fiscal Court recently lowered the premium tax from 7.2% to 4.9%.
That move came because Mattingly and the three commissioners had promised voters they would remove the portion of the insurance premium tax that was imposed in 2009 to raise money to build the Owensboro Convention Center once the bonds had been paid off.
Mattingly said some people may see their property tax bill increase this year because escalating prices of home sales have caused the Daviess County Property Valuation Administrator’s office to reassess the value of not only those homes but others in the same neighborhood.
He said the budget, which is expected to have its first reading at the April 21 meeting, will “take care of all the county’s needs.”
Mattingly said he and the commissioners will be discussing during the budget hearings how to spend $19.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding that’s designed to help local governments recover from revenue lost during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.
Last month, he said that the court is considering spending $10 million for broadband.
Mattingly said the idea is to “implement a public-private partnership, bringing affordable and reliable high-speed broadband to the unincorporated areas of Daviess County.”
He said the county is also considering earmarking $2 million to the Regional Water & Resource Agency to help with their projects, like the $9.9 million Ravine Sewer Project.
That project follows the path of an old ravine that once ran from the southwest into the Ohio River near the Owensboro Convention Center.
Those sewers would be replaced by a new system.
Mattingly said the county is considering investing in that project to help keep rate increases down for residents of the city and parts of rural Daviess County that are served by RWRA.
He said fiscal court members are also considering spending up to $2 million in federal funds toward a new senior citizens’ center.
The city and county were talking about building a new $10 million senior citizen center near the Sportscenter a decade ago.
But so far, nothing has happened.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.