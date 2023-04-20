Daviess Fiscal Court’s proposed budget for 2023-24 would reduce the county’s allocation to the Greater Owensboro Economic Development Corp. by $144,000.
County commissioners discussed the budget changes Wednesday morning and will hold first reading on the proposed budget in early May.
The total budget is $106.508 million. County treasurer Jordan Johnson said the budget doesn’t contain many large projects. The largest projects in the county budget are a $1 million replacement of the heating and air conditioning system at the Morton Holbrook Judicial Center and $1.66 million to build a new convenience center at the county transfer station.
Last year, Fiscal Court allocated $184,000 to the Economic Development Corp. The proposed budget would reduce that amount to $40,000.
Earlier this year, Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen sent a letter to EDC Board Chairwoman Amy Jackson, saying county commissioners were “less than satisfied” with EDC’s performance in bringing economic development to the community and were considering cutting funds.
Wednesday morning, Commissioner Chris Castlen said commissioners should consider not reducing the EDC’s allocation so much, that providing more funding would show “we still support them and want them to do a great job for our community.”
Charlie Castlen said when he first sent the letter to EDC, “my recommendation was to go all the way to zero. I pulled back from that a little.
“I’m not particularly eager to give them anything more.
Charlie Castlen said the agency has not had any recent activity. The last time the EDC had a site visit from a economic prospect was September 2021, he said.
“I want a return on our investment in the community,” he said.
Castlen said when Gov. Andy Beshear announces new industries locating or expanding in Kentucky, “everybody is included on the list except Daviess County. Daviess County is noticeably absent.”
Castlen said he knew of at least one jobs announcement where Hopkinsville and Paducah had been considered for a project, but Daviess County had not, “despite the fact that we had the land in the AirPark” to meet the businesses’ requirements.
“To throw money into the (EDC’s) general fund when we see almost no economic activity, I’m not inclined to do that,” Castlen said.
The EDC is currently without an president and CEO since the departure of Brittaney Johnson, who left the organization in October. The organization is in search of a new CEO.
Jackson said Wednesday that Fiscal Court was incorrect in its characterization of the project where Hopkinsville and Paducah were considered, instead of Daviess County.
“The site consultant specifically requested only two counties” that were near to potential customers, Jackson said. Daviess County “was not in the right geographic location. In fairness to the EDC, we cannot represent that we missed that opportunity.”
Jackson was not at the budget session, but watched parts of it online. Jackson said reducing the EDC’s funding would affect efforts on workforce development, site development and business retention, in addition to working to recruit new business.
“The EDC is not just about landing big projects,” Jackson said. “Economic development is a long-term game. When we make short-term budget (decisions), it will limit our abilities” to be successful.
Later, Jackson said the organization has “had some significant wins for existing industries that continue to grow and move to us.”
In terms of new development, Jackson said the EDC helped recruit Big Rivers Electric Corp. to downtown.
“We have been getting looks and are responding to RFQs (requests for quotes) on a regular basis,” Jackson said.
Charlie Castlen said he would consider funding specific projects the EDC brings to the county out of the county’s Economic Development Fund. County treasurer Jordan Johnson said the county has $1.6 million in the fund.
Jackson said of Fiscal Court, “they are current investors, and we will stay committed.” The EDC board would like Fiscal Court to be “fully invested. But, we will adjust if they choose not to.”
