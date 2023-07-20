Jennifer Kirchner

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

With the U.S. Congress considering the new Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, Tristan Durbin, director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, is working with state airport and transportation advocates to pen a letter to legislators expressing at least one concern about the legislation.

Durbin said the House bill contains a provision that would require a 5% local cost-share toward the federal subsidy, which currently pays 100% toward the essential air service (EAS) program.

