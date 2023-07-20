With the U.S. Congress considering the new Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill, Tristan Durbin, director of the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport, is working with state airport and transportation advocates to pen a letter to legislators expressing at least one concern about the legislation.
Durbin said the House bill contains a provision that would require a 5% local cost-share toward the federal subsidy, which currently pays 100% toward the essential air service (EAS) program.
Contour Airlines begins its three-year contract as the airport’s new EAS provider on Aug. 1.
“This would not kick in until our next essential air service contract,” Durbin said. “So it wouldn’t do anything over the next 36 months.”
During the next three years, Contour will receive an annual federal subsidy of $5.6 million for the first year, $5.2 million the second year and $6 million for the last year.
If that cost-sharing provision were in effect for the current Contour contract, Durbin said it would cost approximately $840,000 in local funding for the three years.
“We would certainly be looking at alternative ways to get that funding,” Durbin said, “whether through the state or city-county or us or a combination of all of us.”
The EAS program was introduced prior to airline deregulation in 1978 to guarantee small communities in the United States maintained commercial service.
In Kentucky, only the Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport and the Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah have EAS programs. Contour is the EAS provider for both.
The airports have partnered with Kentuckians for Better Transportation, which advocates for all modes of transportation, to express their concerns to Kentucky’s U.S. representatives and senators about the 5% cost-share provision to the bill.
Jennifer Kirchner, Kentuckians for Better Transportation executive director, said her group typically focuses on in-state transportation policies, but aviation relies heavily on federal funding, putting it on their radar as well.
“It has serious consequences for Kentucky,” she said. “I think it’s more about a point of education; nobody wants Paducah or Owensboro to lose their air service, so we took that letter as an opportunity to explain what that means.
“It would really create a cascade of funding issues. So you’d have to come to the local community for that 5% match.”
Kirchner said the EAS 5% cost-share provision is an amendment to the Federal Aviation Administration reauthorization bill and that the odds are currently against it remaining part of the bill.
“I don’t think we’ll really know for sure until the end of September,” she said.
