A bill that would allow people to pay their parking tickets with canned foods or clothing could soon become a reality in Kentucky.
House Bill 269 would allow local governments to accept these donations in lieu of parking ticket fines if they opt-in.
Louisville Democrat McKenzie Cantrell, the bill’s sponsor, said what could be donated was open-ended.
“They can donate food, school supplies, hats, scarves and gloves and donate them to qualifying non-profits,” Cantrell said on the House floor Tuesday.
Numerous cities have already adopted similar programs. Lexington has a “Food for Fines” program.
Under the program, residents can pay for parking tickets using canned goods which are then donated to a local food pantry. The program usually lasts for about a month around mid-November to mid-December.
Tim Ross, a member of the Owensboro Parking Committee, said the committee has not yet discussed the bill.
“If the state passes something then obviously it would be something that we would address, but at this point, no, it wouldn’t be anything on the horizon for us unless there’s some action on the state level,” he said.
Parking violations in Owensboro can range from $10 for being parked too long in time-restricted spaces to up $65 for parking in a handicapped space without a placard.
Parking tickets have been a point of contention for the city in the past.
Previously the Owensboro Police Department chalked car tires as a method of monitoring how long a vehicle remained in the same place. But in April of last year, a federal appeals court ruled the chalking tires violated the Fourth Amendment, finding that an officer marking vehicle tires with chalk is an unlawful form of trespass that should require a warrant. Now the parking committee is tasked coming up with a new way of finding parking violators. Parking meters, digital monitoring and photos have been discussed in the past.
Owensboro installed its first parking meters in 1946, and they remained in use until a temporary ordinance was passed in 1982 that would cover or remove meters in order to test two-hour restricted zones. A year after that, the Owensboro City Commission unanimously passed an ordinance banning parking meters on city streets.
The parking committee is scheduled to meet Feb. 20. HB 269 passed the House Tuesday with a 90-4 vote. It is now in the Senate.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
