A group of protesters at the state capitol Wednesday chanted and blew horns throughout the last 20 minutes of Gov. Andy Beshear’s daily coronavirus press conference, making it difficult at times to hear his message.
They were residents who want to end all COVID-19 restrictions immediately, Beshear said.
“That would kill people,” the governor said. “ … My job isn’t to make the popular decision, but the right decision.”
The racket didn’t seem to faze Beshear. He continued with the press conference amid the chants, which ranged from “let us work” to “let freedom reign.”
Before the chants, Beshear announced that he and the governors of Indiana and Ohio have agreed to work in tandem on a plan to ease restrictions and reopen their economies.
In the end, each of them will sign off on the plans. They won’t relinquish any authority or obligation, but, with their shared borders, they felt the eventual reopening of their states would be more effective if they acted as a group.
The advice of public health officials will be key to the upcoming decision-making process, Beshear said.
He plans to share preliminary information during his Friday press conference about metrics that must be reached before Kentucky will consider pulling back on restrictions.
“I maybe underestimated how important it is for you Kentuckians to know the steps and the planning that we are taking to make sure that, first of all, we do this thoughtfully … to make sure we don’t see a re-emergence of the virus,” Beshear said.
In other updates, the governor announced the Team Kentucky Fund has raised $1.9 million to date. More than 7,000 donations have been made.
The Honorable Order of the Kentucky Colonels made the largest single donation of $1 million.
The Team Kentucky Fund is partnering with Community Action of Kentucky, which has an established system in place for assisting residents with food, rent, mortgage payments and utility payments. Donations to the Team Kentucky Fund will help the state’s residents recover from economic hardship they have experienced due to the coronavirus.
Beshear announced 88 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 2,291.
He reported seven more deaths. To date, COVID-19 has claimed 122 Kentuckians.
The Green River District Health Department reported five new cases of the virus Wednesday. Daviess and Henderson counties each had two new cases. McLean County had one.
The seven-county district now has a total of 148 cases.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials reported one more case, bringing that county’s total to 52.
On Thursday, April 16, Beshear plans to announce four new sites where Kroger will provide free tests for the coronavirus.
Since Monday, the giant grocer has tested 438 health-care workers, first responders and at-risk residents in Frankfort.
The company opened up a test site Wednesday in Kenton County. On the first day, it tested more than 200 people.
