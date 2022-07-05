When she is not juggling two jobs, being a single mother and maintaining a relationship, Romane Outerbridge donates her time to be a voice for the children in Daviess and McLean counties.
Originally from Hawesville, Outerbridge moved to Owensboro in 1996 before graduating from Apollo High School the following year. Currently, she is working two jobs while attending school at Western Governors University to pursue a degree in special and elementary education online to be a teacher
“I work as a Special Ed assistant at McLean County High School,” Outerbridge said. “I’m also a hair stylist at Artistic Details.”
In addition to working with children at her job, Outerbridge is also a member of the Sigma Beta Xi sorority, whose mission aligns itself well with what she does.
“We are a community service-based sorority,” Outerbridge said. “So the mission of our sorority is to fulfill and work with the needs of mothers and children and their families, so that was something that had also fallen in line (with CASA).”
In September 2022 she will have been volunteering at Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) for two years.
CASA of Ohio Valley seeks to give children an adult to get to know the child and advocate for their best case scenario, whether that be in foster care, adoption or continuing with their biological families, Outerbridge said.
“You’ll get assigned a child that is currently in foster care, and the premise is to advocate for the needs of that child in court,” Outerbridge said. “You’ll meet with the child, you’ll meet with their foster family and any other adults, or anyone else that’s involved in their lives. Really just get an idea of what their life is like right now and how to best proceed and advocate for them.”
She originally had plans to be a lawyer because she has always been a good advocate for others. This allows her to do that without having to go to law school, she joked.
“I think I’ve always enjoyed advocating for others,” Outerbridge said. “I am not always my own best advocate, but I’m pretty good about advocating for other people.”
This is something that she has thought about a lot before, Outerbridge said, but now with her daughter being in high school and being “less dependent,” Outerbridge said found time to volunteer.
“Several years ago they had some flyers for CASA in the lobby of my church, but at the time between working and (being) a single mom … I just really didn’t have the time to commit to it,” she said. “But now that my daughter’s in high school, I started the CASA process in her sophomore year of high school.”
Along with her daughter being in high school, Outerbridge said, the pandemic really made her look at the things she was spending time on.
“I think COVID really flipped everybody’s world upside down and (caused) a reevaluating on where I was spending my time and really started to think about the things that I had really wanted to do, that I’d kind of put on the back burner,” Outerbridge said. “When COVID happened and we were all at home, it made me start rethinking, ‘Okay, what do (I) want to do now? What’s the next step?’ ”
The “process” for becoming an advocate through CASA is a six-week educational course that meets once a week for two hours. The course teaches the volunteers what to do and how to treat their child.
“They train you in things like the procedures and things to think about and keep in mind when you’re working with the children in the families that you work with,” Outerbridge said. “At the end of the process, we were sworn in by one of the Family Court judges.”
Outerbridge said it is the difference she makes in children’s lives that keeps her coming back and happily volunteering at CASA, and she hopes more people will volunteer.
“Knowing that I’m advocating for, and helping, somebody who would probably otherwise by the system be ignored,” said Outerbridge of her motivation. “There is at least one adult in the room that is advocating for them on their behalf and asking them, ‘What is it that you want? What would you like to see happen?’ ”
