As the Help Office enters its 50th year, Executive Director Angela Settle hopes to reach, and impact, even more people in the community.
The Help Office, Settle said, has undergone many changes over the past 50 years, many of which occurred this past year during COVID-19.
In 2021, according to Settle, the Help Office was able to provide assistance to around 4,000 individuals and provide food assistance to at least 2,000.
Of those individuals, 95% had never received any type of assistance before, she said.
While the past nearly two years has been a tumultuous time for the Help Office, as with many nonprofits, Settle said the community has enabled it to be able to continue to provide assistance.
“That was a scary time for us, because how were we going to help them with month after month of bills piling up and no income? So there were times, many days, myself and staff would almost leave here in tears … because we knew some of these people were going to be homeless,” she said. “Then the community stepped up.”
She said with the help of the Green River COVID-19 Response funds, the nonprofit was able to continue its mission.
Settle said the Help Office has never seen as much need or assisted as many clients as it has during the pandemic, as volunteers answered between 500-900 calls almost daily in the beginning.
During the pandemic, the nonprofit also began doing phone interviews for individuals looking for assistance, rather than in-person, which started due to COVID-19. Settle said it has been a positive change, because it adds more dignity to the process.
“We don’t have young mothers who have to pack their children in their strollers or on their hip and stand in line and wait in here for hours to be interviewed to get their electric paid,” she said. “We miss the in-person interaction, for sure; however, right now, still with COVID lingering with us, for the safety of our volunteers — whose average age is 70 — it’s the best way to handle things. Not only are we protecting our volunteers, but we’re also protecting the clients.”
Tthe Help Office has worked to provide assistance to the Daviess County community, not just throughout the pandemic, but for the past 50 years, having been established in 1971 in the Central Presbyterian Church on St. Ann Street.
Organized by a group of churches, the Help Office sought to connect people in need to resources in the community, whether it be through utility or rent assistance, food news, clothing or the many other needs people have.
“We are ready to help anybody no matter what his problem is,” said Alph Jo Luallen, the Help Office’s original executive director in a 1971 Messenger-Inquirer article published about the nonprofit.
Today, the Help Office is doing the same work, connecting people to resources and helping provide a variety of needs, whatever they might be, Settle said.
That work, she said, would not be accomplished without generous donors throughout the community and the hundreds of volunteers that have come through the Help Office.
“It’s just overwhelming,” Settle said of the support. “I’m so proud of our community, and I’m just so thankful to be a part. It’s a wonderful blessing to me to be a part of this organization with a long history of changing people’s lives. I’m a little emotional about everything when I think about the hundreds of volunteers we’ve had here and the hours they have spent.”
Settle said the goal of the Help Office is to continue building on what it is already doing, providing more services, and impacting, as many people as possible.
“As a whole, for the community, it’s just going to be a lot better, and we’re just going to be able to impact so many people,” she said. “We just want to make sure the longevity of the Help Office is here for another 50 years.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.