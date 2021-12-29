A second Republican legislator in the area has decided not to seek reelection.
State Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, 64, who has represented Muhlenberg County and part of Hopkins County in Frankfort since 2017, announced Tuesday that she has decided not to seek reelection in 2022.
“When I ran the first time in 2016, I made it clear I believe in term limits,” Prunty said Tuesday. “Since serving, I realize there is a benefit to having folks with experience to ensure that proper measures are taken and that no one can take advantage of situations either.
“However, I still do believe that an appropriate length of time would be practical. Due to my self-imposed term limits and multiple personal reasons, I believe it is time for me to pass the torch. It will be another fresh start for the 15th District.”
In 2016, when the Donald Trump tidal wave swept across the country, sending him to the White House, it also swept a number of Republicans into public office.
That year, Prunty unseated Democrat Brent Yonts, a 10-year incumbent.
Two years ago, she again beat back a challenge from Yonts.
And in 2020, she defeated Crystal Chappell, a Drakesboro Democrat, for her third term.
Yonts, a Greenville Democrat who served 20 years in the Kentucky House of Representatives, died in August after battling COVID-19.
“While it has been and continues to be the greatest honor of my life and the most humbling experience one could imagine, I am aware that there are many others capable of serving in this role,” Prunty said. “I believe it would be wonderful if everyone could serve. The people I have met and the things I have gotten to do in addition to passing laws, voting and being a voice for the people of the 15th District are amazing.
“I have not tried to play games or be something that I am not. I have often cast votes that I thought could/would bring me home, and that would have been OK. I was at peace with my votes. Yet, the people of the 15th District sent me back two more times, and for that I am humbled and grateful.”
No one had filed to challenge Prunty in 2022.
“After completing my term, I intend to come home and remain engaged at the local level and try and influence others to do the same,” she said. “I plan to serve out my term with as much energy and attention that I have given the past five years. I plan to continue to do the job to the best of my ability until Jan, 2, 2023.”
On Monday, Sen. Matt Castlen, who represents Daviess, Hancock and McLean counties in the Kentucky Senate, said that he’s stepping back from politics for a few years.
