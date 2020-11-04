Rep. Melinda Gibbons Prunty, a Greenville Republican, handily won her third term in the Kentucky House of Representatives on Tuesday.
She polled 13,412 votes to 6,447 for Crystal Chappell, a Drakesboro Democrat.
The 15th House district includes Muhlenberg and part of Hopkins County.
Prunty carried her home county 9,352 to 4,779 and Hopkins County, 4,060 to 1,698.
She was first elected to the office in 2016, during the big Republican sweep of Kentucky.
Prunty unseated Democrat Brent Yonts, a 10-year incumbent.
Two years ago, she again beat back a challenge from Yonts.
In December, when she filed for office, Prunty said she decided to run for a third term for the same reason “that motived the first term: Fighting for life and trying to make Kentucky a better, safer place for my grandchildren.”
She could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
Chappell, a special education teacher, ran a campaign based on quality education and affordable health care.
