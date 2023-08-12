The Kentucky Public Service Commission will be in Madisonville on Monday for a public hearing that could have a large impact on the future of coal generated power in the commonwealth of Kentucky as companies address pressure from federal environmental regulations.

Louisville Gas and Electric and Kentucky Utilities are seeking to close several of their coal fueled power plants in the commonwealth, as they look to transition to a more “green” solar fueled power grid.

