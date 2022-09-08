On Wednesday, the state Public Service Commission upheld its decision that Kenergy improperly restricted financial benefits to customers who produce solar energy — ordering the power co-op to refund people who were improperly denied credits on their power bills.
The PSC’s decision comes nearly two years after the commission launched an investigation into Kenergy for allegedly violating its “net metering program,” which allows customers who generate renewable energy to essentially sell it back into the power grid.
In Kenergy’s program, the co-op offers its qualified members credits on their power bills until the amount of renewable energy generated reaches 1% of Kenergy’s “single-hour peak load” — the maximum power demand it receives. The PSC’s investigation was into whether Kenergy was restricting its net metering despite being under the 1% threshold.
On Aug. 11, the PSC found that Kenergy indeed improperly restricted its net metering program. Kenergy filed for a rehearing on Aug. 19, arguing that the PSC erroneously calculated the co-op’s peak power load.
According to Kenergy, the commission included the region’s large industrial plants, including two major aluminum smelters.
“None of the energy consumed by these large industrial members and smelters flows over Kenergy’s system,” Kenergy said in its filing, explaining that those entities are powered from Big Rivers Electric Corporation. “They do not pay a portion of Kenergy’s distribution plant system cost through their rates because their load is not served by Kenergy’s system.”
However, the PSC upheld its decision.
Even though the aluminum smelters buy their power from Big Rivers, they are still a part of Kenergy’s “load” because they are located within the territory that the co-op serves, the PSC said.
“Kenergy is the only entity authorized to provide service in its territory and is obligated to provide that service and serve its load. As such, Kenergy serves whatever load that is in its territory, including (the smelters and other customers that buy their energy on the open market),” the PSC said.
“Kenergy’s petition for rehearing is denied.”
Kenergy declined to comment on the decision.
