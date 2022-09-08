On Wednesday, the state Public Service Commission upheld its decision that Kenergy improperly restricted financial benefits to customers who produce solar energy — ordering the power co-op to refund people who were improperly denied credits on their power bills.

The PSC’s decision comes nearly two years after the commission launched an investigation into Kenergy for allegedly violating its “net metering program,” which allows customers who generate renewable energy to essentially sell it back into the power grid.

