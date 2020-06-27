Kentucky’s bars have been closed for 15 weeks by the coronavirus pandemic.
But Wednesday, they’ll finally be able to reopen their doors with 50% of seating capacity.
And Bill Brown and John Condray will finally be able to open The Pub on Second, 116-118 W. Second St. — where Condray operated Gambrinus Libation Emporium from 2009 to 2017.
“We were shooting for an opening in mid-April,” Brown said this week. “So, we’re 21/2 months behind schedule. We were lucky that we hadn’t just opened and had to close.”
He said, “We want to be what the Bistro and Colby’s mean to downtown.”
On Thursday, as he talked, many of the outdoor tables along Second Street were filled with people eating a late lunch and parking near The Pub was in short supply.
“People are coming back downtown,” Brown said. “A few weeks ago, I could park out front with no problems. The last three weekends downtown has been full of people walking around and looking at the river. Things are looking up.”
He said, “We should be able to seat 60 to 65 people inside and 40 outside. We’ll have craft beer, domestic beer, martinis and signature cocktails. But we won’t do food.”
Brown said the pub will have menus available for downtown restaurants so patrons can order and pick up meals.
“We’ll have 20-plus draft beers on tap and 35 more in cans and bottles, including eight domestics,” he said.
How will it differ from Gambrinus?
“Gambrinus was strictly craft beer-centric,” Condray said “We’ll be all-inclusive. We’re taking things that worked and enhancing them. We’ve added shuffleboard. We’re going to have a great atmosphere.”
“We’re bringing back Trivia Night,” Brown said. “That was a huge hit here and the place was packed. We’re trying to figure out how to do it now with social distancing. We might have to go to two nights.”
Hours will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 4 p.m. to midnight on Friday and from noon to midnight on Saturday.
“We have a Sunday license, but we’re not going to use it for now,” Brown said.
He said, “We’re looking forward to being part of the city’s new entertainment district. I’ll be glad when Brew Bridge and Mile Wide are both open. The more things down here the better. We want to become a fixture of downtown.”
Brew Bridge, the city’s first brewery in 117 years, will open its brew pub on Friday.
Louisville’s Mile Wide Beer Co. plans to open a taproom and brewery in the former CYO Brewing location at 119 E. Second St.
But an opening date hasn’t been set.
Brown said The Pub will have eight to 10 employees.
When Gambrinus closed three years ago, the 170-year-old building became the home of The Hajimari Sushi Bar for about a year and more recently Azucar Lounge for about six months.
Brown said he wanted a simple name for The Pub on Second that told people exactly what and where it is.
It’s in the historic Smith-Werner Building, which was built about 1850.
