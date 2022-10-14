This year’s Public Art Camp has been hosted by the Pennyroyal Arts Council. The hands-on arts camp was led by local art teacher Paula Gieske and including six art students: Jessara Crenshaw, Cheyenne Peterson, Nona Pruitt, Kennedy Morefield, Madison Campbell and Sahara Peterson.
Both Ms. G and her art students crafted many projects and cool creations throughout the week from 8 to 11 a.m.
