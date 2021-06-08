Officials with the state Transportation Cabinet will host a virtual public hearing next week to gather comments on the possibility of building an “outer loop” around Owensboro.
The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone wishing to participate must RSVP by Tuesday to receive a link to the meeting.
The plan is very preliminary. No decision has been made to proceed with the project and there are only possible routes that could be changed. As such, there is no proposed cost and no timeline beyond the release of the final report later this year.
An official with the state highway department’s Madisonville office said transportation officials will be gathering public comments on the study.
“We are just gathering data on the feasibility of an outer loop,” District 2 Highway Department spokeswoman Keirsten Jaggers said Monday. A draft study has been done and the public comments will be included in the final draft.
From there, officials will determine what action, if any, will be taken, she said.
Draft routes included in the preliminary report show loops ranging from 29 to 35 miles, starting along U.S. 60 West and extending to different points of U.S. 60 East. The feasibility study is part of the Transportation Cabinet’s future planning, Jaggers said.
“With the growth ... Daviess County has been experiencing, they are looking ahead to see if there is a possibility for an outer loop,” Jaggers said.
A large number of factors were studied in the report, such as current and future traffic flow, vehicle accident data and the environmental impact of constructing the possible corridor. Other aspects to be considered include the safety of the routes included in the study and access to community facilities.
The public’s comments are important to the decision-making process.
“I think it plays a big part,” Jaggers said.
Mayor Tom Watson, who supports the building of an outer loop, said it would create opportunities by opening up land for business growth and development while addressing other issues such as traffic congestion.
“I realize it’s a 20-year project,” Watson said.
Public comments will be taken through July 2, and the final report will be released later this summer. Officials will decide what will happen after the final report is submitted.
If a decision is made to go forward, it won’t happen right away.
“Should it move forward, it’s will take some time. Years, actually,” Jaggers said.
A flier for the public meeting, which includes a link to the preliminary study and an RSVP for the virtual meeting, can be found on the highway department’s District 2 website transportation.gov/DistrictTwo.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
