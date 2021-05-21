During a recent visit with early childhood educators and stakeholders, members of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence routinely heard there is a need in the community for accessible child care options, kindergarten readiness and for children to know how to read and do math by the time they reach third grade.
This information, and more, was discussed during that meeting as part of the Prichard Committee’s work for early childhood policy and practice for young students across the state, beginning in the Owensboro and Daviess County area.
In January, the Public Life Foundation of Owensboro donated a $500,000 multi-year grant to the Prichard Committee to assist in this endeavor. This grant is part of a $4 million Early Childhood Education Initiative being funded by the PLFO.
The Prichard Committee has hired Benjamin Gies to lead the effort.
Gies said on Thursday that the meeting with Daviess County stakeholders was a first step in creating a landscape analysis of the current structure of access to early childhood education in Owensboro-Daviess County. With that information, the Prichard Committee can determine the strengths and needs, and determine how best to move forward.
An important aspect of this work is the creation of a core committee of primarily local individuals who will analyze this information, according to David Boeyink, executive director for the PLFO.
“We have a strong, local emphasis in the grant that we made to the Prichard Committee,” Boeyink said. “(Gies) will be spending a significant amount of time working with Daviess County on developing a plan for improving access to quality early childhood over the next five years.”
Having local input is integral to the initiative, Gies said.
“We wanted to come to the community, ingrain ourselves in the fabric of the community, and meet with different community leaders who could talk about the needs of the community” particularly regarding children, he said. “In doing this we really wanted to learn as much as we could about the community as a whole, but also work to get the general landscape from both early childhood educators and others who are engaged in early childhood initiatives already functioning, as well as the needs of the community.”
Gies said 14% of parents in Kentucky quit a job, don’t take a job or change a job due to problems with access to child care for children under the age of 6. Beyond that, there are also concerns with children qualifying for care and with families being able to afford it.
The amount of funds a single parent spends on child care for an infant is 36% of their income, he said.
While Daviess County is not considered to be a child care desert, more than half of Kentucky is, Gies added, with the amount of regulated child care providers decreasing over the past few years.
Sherry Baber, Owensboro Public Schools’ preschool director, was part of those discussions and said patterns she heard throughout were the lack of access to quality early child care in the area and the importance of improving kindergarten readiness.
A big thing this group of stakeholders are interested in, she said, is getting the business industry involved in this initiative.
“If we have better educated young people, and build upon that foundation level, then those children are going to have better opportunities, and go on to create higher incomes in the community over time,” Baber said. “Those educated people have typically improved health, more civic involvement, and our community would have much less public assistance.”
The educational foundation is where these stakeholders want to build from, she said, from birth on up.
“Birth to age 8 are the most critical brain development years,” she said. “We have to start creating that firm foundation to develop a strong, educational base.”
Matt Robbins, Daviess County Public Schools’ superintendent, also joined in those discussions. One of his big takeaways was that families need more help beyond child care and educational needs.
The community as a whole needs to also equip parents with what they can do to best support their child, he said, because parents universally want to do whatever they can to advantage their child and move them forward. They don’t always have the information and resources to do so, however.
“The important part for us is looking at the whole, entire needs of these family units, and how we best address those through our goal of educating students, as many as possible, as early as possible,” he said.
Gies said this is still the beginning stage of this work, but there are plans in motion to deliver more information regarding the landscape analysis of the Owensboro-Daviess County area later this summer.
One of the reasons the Prichard Committee is excited to work with the Owensboro-Daviess County area, Gies said, is that this community coalesces around community projects to ensure all voices are heard, represented and respected, “and then actually getting the job done.”
“We are impressed by that can-do spirit,” he said. “It makes for fertile ground, as far as an area going in and seeing something like this become a reality, and to turn it into a model as to how this can be done in other communities throughout Kentucky, and also the nation.”
He said this will shine a spotlight on the area, “as the place that has access to early childhood education figured out.”
“This is the next step in making Owensboro-Daviess County even stronger educationally and in an economic-vitality sense as well,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
