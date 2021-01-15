The Public Life Foundation of Owensboro has donated a $500,000 multi-year grant to the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence to assist its efforts for early childhood policy and practice for young students in Owensboro, Daviess County and the state.
Bruce Hager, Public Life Foundation chair, said the funding will “have roots in Owensboro,” but will also support work that will benefit early childhood education throughout the state.
The Public Life Foundation has been focused on early childhood education for several years, and Hager said the connections and expertise the Prichard Committee has at the state level will be useful for Owensboro and Daviess County.
“We have been this place-based foundation focusing on serving people in Daviess County,” he said, adding that this is a way to directly connect with a state organization to help “move the needle” in support of young learners.
One of the first things the Prichard Committee will be doing with this grant that will directly impact Owensboro and Daviess County is a landscape analysis of the early childhood ecosystem in this area, Hager said.
This grant is part of the Prichard Committee’s $4 million Early Childhood Education Initiative. The committee will be hiring an early childhood policy and practice expert to lead this work.
Brigitte Blom Ramsey, Prichard Committee president and CEO, said in a press release that support from the PLFO will provide a base for continued focus on the importance of early childhood policy and practice, “with the goal of expanded high-quality early childhood programs statewide.”
“The exciting innovation in this grant is the opportunity to support Owensboro and Daviess County in establishing a strong, community-driven early childhood ecosystem that becomes an exemplar statewide, and possibly nationally,” she said.
David Boeyink, PLFO executive director, said in the release that for the past 25 years, the foundation has supported civic partnerships in community life. This engagement has meant significant progress in Owensboro.
“We are committed to ensuring Kentucky leads the nation in preparing its youngest learners for success in school and life,” Boeyink said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.