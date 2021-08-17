The state highway department will hold a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss improving Fairview Drive between Kentucky 54 and Settles Road.
The meeting at 6 p.m. at Highland Elementary School, 2909 Kentucky 54, will be to gather input on what the public’s priorities are for that stretch of Fairview Drive.
The possibility of widening Fairview Drive south of Kentucky 54 has been discussed for years and is part of the Owensboro-Daviess County Metropolitan Planning Organization’s transportation improvement plan.
The proposed project cost is $15.230 million, which would spread over several years.
Tom Lovett, MPO coordinator for the Green River Area Development District, said the road is in need of improvement.
“The road gets a lot of traffic, especially from kids at Daviess County High School,” Lovett said.
The increase of commercial activity on Kentucky 54 has also contributed to the issue.
“That whole side of the county is developing,” Lovett said.
Last year, crews began work on extending Fairview Drive from the rear of the Downs subdivision to the intersection of Kentucky 603 and Hayden Road.
Design of the improvements on the roadway between Settles Road and Kentucky 54 is scheduled to begin this year, Lovett said. The work would be financed with federal transportation funds funneled through the state, he said.
Keirsten Jaggers, public information officer for the state highway department’s Madisonville office, said officials want to hear from the public about how the road can be improved for pedestrians and in terms of overall safety.
“You’ve got walkers ... and schools aren’t too far away,” Jaggers said.
Officials are open to public suggestions on the roadway, said Jaggers, who anticipates improvements will be made, “but at this point, I don’t know specifically what those will be.”
Information about the project, including maps and a questionnaire, can be found at the highway department’s web site, www.transportation.ky.gov/ DistrictTwo/Pages/default.aspx.
People have until Sept. 9 to submit comments.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.