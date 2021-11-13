Central Presbyterian Church, 426 St. Ann St., is leading the charge to keep the sound of organs from going silent during Sunday worship services.
The Rev. Charlie Evans, who pastors Central Presbyterian, said an apprenticeship program has been established to attract youth willing to learn the organ at no cost to them.
“It’s based on an idea from a church I pastored in Glasgow; we started a string academy — violins, viola, cello and bass,” Evans said. “It was the same concept — free instruction for youth.”
The strategy is to help replenish the number of thinning church organists that is not only a local trend, but also a national one.
According to a 2015 survey by the American Guild, 60% of its 16,000 members at that time were 58 years of age or older. The survey found that 11% were younger than 37.
Central Presbyterian’s organist is 96-year-old Emil Ahnell, who learned to play as a youth growing up in Erie, Pennsylvania.
Ahnell, who’s been Central Presbyterian’s organist for nearly 50 years, said he was introduced to the organ while attending Bethany Lutheran Church in Erie.
“I had some help from my church organist, and I was sort of self-taught,” Ahnell said. “We had an organ at church and at school, and I would play around on them.”
Pipe organs are associated with traditional Christian churches of varying denominations. Built around 1435, the Basilica of Valère in Sion, Switzerland, is considered the oldest playing pipe organ in the world.
A pipe organ feeds wind into pipes, causing the air to oscillate and produce a sound. Organs have stops that enable them to create different combinations of sounds.
Central Presbyterian’s pipe organ is more than a century old. However, it’s being refurbished and will be out of commission for a time.
“When it’s working, the organ is the centerpiece of this church,” Evans said.
In the meantime, Ahnell has moved to the church’s piano.
Ahnell recommended learning the piano before taking on the organ.
“I think that’s the way to go — the piano first,” he said. “You play the same kind of keys, but then you have your feet to learn.”
The apprenticeship is open to anyone regardless of denomination or church affiliation.
Although Ahnell is not one of the apprenticeship organ teachers, there are two instructors signed on. The lessons can be 30 minutes or an hour long.
Evans said there are two high school students enrolled in the apprenticeship program that’s being funded by Central Presbyterian.
According to Evans, the goal is to have more churches or community partners contribute funds to add more students.
“If a church partners with us, maybe we can train their next organist if they’re needing somebody,” Evans said. “…The hope is to bring us all together under one common effort as a community.”
Evans added there will be paid opportunities for the students as they progress in the apprenticeship.
“It will give these kids, who will be adults, a great side gig for the next 50 years,” Evans said. “They’ll get work right away — as much as they want.”
To apply for the apprenticeship, email centralpresbyterian
“We can only afford so many, so we’re looking for partners,” Evans said. “…With applications coming in, we thought we could go to a local partner and say, ‘Can you help us sponsor this youth?’ …We hope to see churches, businesses or individuals partner with us.”
