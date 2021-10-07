The Greenville Tourism Commission developed Pumpkin Hollow last year as a way for families to enjoy a safe activity together in the midst of the pandemic.
Sabrina Scott, GTC chairwoman, said the event was one of the city’s most popular tourism attractions during the whole year. Due to that success, and back by popular demand, Pumpkin Hollow is beginning two weeks earlier this year, and it will include some new attractions.
Pumpkin Hollow takes place at Brizendine Nature Park, and it is open to the public.
Beginning Saturday, Oct. 8, 400 pumpkins will be available on Veterans Plaza in downtown Greenville, while supplies last. Families are asked to take their pumpkins home, decorate them and return them to the plaza to be placed in the park. Those who are out of town, or wish to place more or bigger pumpkins, can supply their own.
Pumpkins should be decorated and returned to the plaza by Oct. 15 to be placed on the Pumpkin Hollow trail at the park.
“We created this last year as a way to have a little bit of normalcy for kids and families during such a tough time,” Scott said. “We never dreamed it would grow as massively as it has. It turned out to be huge.”
Because of the popularity last year, the commission has widened some of the trails and added more scenes and attractions.
The Greenville Fire Department has also been assisting with the setup this year.
Fire Chief Philip Groves said community members also requested a haunted trail, so that will be added. Firefighters and other volunteers will be manning the haunted trail because “people do want us to scare them,” Groves said.
Admission to the haunted trail is $5, but admission to Pumpkin Hollow is free.
The fire department will also be hosting S’Mores Nights from 6 to 9 p.m. on Oct. 15 and Oct. 30, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.
Families are invited to walk through Pumpkin Hollow, then stop for a s’more kid, which will be for sale for $5 each. On S’Mores Nights, families can bring their own flashlights, or flashlights will be available to use. At the top of the trail there will be a bonfire where marshmallows can be roasted for the s’mores.
Groves said this was a good opportunity for the fire department to have a fundraiser, but it’s also a chance for the community and firefighters to interact.
“Generally, when we see people, it’s not a good day for them,” he said. “So it’s always a positive for us and a welcome relief when we get to meet people and have a good time.”
He said the fire department loves to be involved and help in the community.
“Anything we can do to assist and make our community a better place, we want to be involved,” Groves said.
The Pumpkin Hollow trail entrance is located on Chatham Lane, and trail hours are daylight to dusk through Oct. 31.
For more information, visit the Greenville Tourism Commission’s Facebook page at visit tourgreenville.com or call the tourism office at 270-338-1895.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.