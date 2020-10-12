Greenville is currently accepting pumpkins for its first Pumpkin Hollow at Brizendine Nature Park.
Free pumpkins are available on Veterans Plaza in downtown Greenville while supplies last. Families are asked to take their pumpkins home, decorate them, and then return them to the plaza to be placed in the park. Those who are out of town, or wish to place more or bigger pumpkins can also supply their own.
Pumpkins should be returned to the plaza by Thursday for the event that kicks off Saturday in the nature park, said Greenville Tourism Commission Executive Director Colbi Ferguson.
Ferguson said Commission members were inspired by Louisville’s jack-o-lantern trail, and they wanted to do something like that on a local level.
“Families are wanting stuff to do, but they want to feel safe,” she said. “This will allow them to be outside, and be in nature.”
She said the nature park is a “hidden treasure” in the city, which is why the commission wanted it to be highlighted.
A lot of the parks in the city have been particularly popular this year, what with the limitations put on venues and entertainment offerings due to COVID-19, she said.
The commission also looks forward to expanding the event each year, and maybe offering other fall-themed events at the park in years to come, like a haunted trail.
“The trail is open from daylight to dusk, so people can come and go as they please during daylight hours,” she said.
