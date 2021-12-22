The Punch Brothers, The Del McCoury Band and Rhiannon Giddens will headline the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s 19th annual ROMP Festival on June 22-25 in Yellow Creek Park.
We Banjo 3, Tommy Emmanuel, The Gibson Brothers, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, East Nash Grass and Liam Purcell & Cane Mill Road are also scheduled to perform.
Other acts will be added later.
The Punch Brothers — Chris Thile (mandolin), Gabe Witcher (fiddle/violin), Noam Pikelny (banjo), Chris Eldridge (guitar) and Paul Kowert (bass) — were last at ROMP in 2017.
Their style has been described as “bluegrass instrumentation and spontaneity in the structures of modern classical” as well as “American country-classical chamber music.”
The Del McCoury Band, featuring McCoury with his sons, Ronnie, on mandolin, and Rob, on banjo, have performed at ROMP several times through the years, most recently in 2019.
And Giddens first appeared at ROMP with the Carolina Chocolate Drops in 2011.
The show earned her a dedicated following at ROMP.
Giddens was last at ROMP in 2018.
ROMP is the Hall of Fame’s primary fundraiser.
It was canceled in 2020 by the coronavirus pandemic and moved to September this year in hopes that COVID would have less impact.
“One of the things that defines Owensboro as the ‘Bluegrass Music Capital of the World’ is ROMP, and we are so pleased to announce the initial lineup before Christmas,” Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said. “There are a lot of reasons to love ROMP, but live music is at the center of it all, and this year’s lineup highlights the depth and diversity of artists in bluegrass music. The road to ROMP begins today.”
Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Dec. 22, at midnight.
Prices will increase on Jan. 4.
Four-day tickets are all that’s available now. They’re $165.
VIP tickets that include catered meals, air-conditioned restrooms and prime stage views are available for $415.
Tent and RV camping passes are also available.
Children 12 and under are admitted free.
Tickets are available at rompfest.com.
In 2019, ROMP drew more than 26,500 bluegrass fans from 40 states and six countries — Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Israel and Uganda.
This year, tickets were sold to fans in 32 states, but only about 12,000 attended.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
