Downtown Owensboro will see the return of the annual Putt Putt Pub Crawl making its way through the city Saturday, June 17.
The event, which is organized by sisters Courtney Lindow VonGunten and Natalie Lindow Anderson, will celebrate its fifth year.
The event will see teams playing 11 holes at local downtown businesses and establishments.
Participating establishments include: Brew Bridge, Burger Theory, Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville, City Walk of Owensboro, Don Mario, Fetta Speciality Pizza, Goodwood Brewing and Spirits, Lure Seafood and Grille, Mellow Mushroom, The Pub on Second and SIP Owensboro.
Participating entities will also be having food and drink specials all day, VonGunten said.
An addition this year includes Ruoff Mortgage sponsoring the Brew Bridge Trolley for the day to celebrate the fifth anniversary.
“It’s going to run through five consecutive stops all throughout the day,” VonGunten said, “so if you want to just sit on it and have a drink for a couple holes, or just ride around town ….”
VonGunten said the event experienced a growth last year, which is proving to be the case again for 2023.
“Last year got so much bigger than the year before, and people were waiting a little bit longer than we’d like, so we decided to add an extra hole in there this year,” she said Tuesday.
Just days before the 2022 event, VonGunten said there were 30 teams signed up — an increase from 15 from 2021. As of Tuesday, there are 27 teams planning to participate.
“We actually have three teams this year already from Evansville,” she said. “We (are) really excited about that.”
Each team consists of four players. and the cost is $20 a person.
The proceeds will be donated to My Sister’s Keeper Women and Children’s Emergency Homeless Shelter — an organization dedicated to providing women and their children a place of shelter and “seek to improve the lives of those experiencing homelessness.”
“You can actually see where (the money) is going because for every $1,000 we raise, that puts a woman and her child in a bed for an entire year,” VonGunten said.
Prizes will be given to the winning and the best dressed teams, among other awards.
“It just always brings such a huge smile to my face to walk around and see the creative putt-putt holes these downtown businesses make, admire so many fun and one-of-a-kind costumes and just take in all of the laughter and enjoyment being had throughout the day,” VonGunten said.
“This is a really fun day for people to come together in the community,” Anderson said. “It’s beautiful to see local businesses and people unite to support the cause.”
Participants must be 21-and-over to participate in the event due to the event including alcoholic beverages.
People can carry alcohol in green cups if they stay within The District, a portion of downtown within four blocks of the Ohio River and nearly a mile along it from J.R. Miller Boulevard to as far west as Poplar Street.
Registration begins at 11 a.m. at Lure, with a “shotgun start” slated for noon.
Scorecards are to be turned in by 3:30 p.m. at Brew Bridge. An after-party will follow at the venue.
All putters and balls will be provided at the event, but participants are invited to bring their own equipment if they desire.
Early registration is available online at jotform.com/build/211524384435150 or through Venmo (@PPC-2023).
