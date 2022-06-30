Downtown Owensboro will become one of the state’s largest miniature golf courses on Saturday, July 9.
Sisters Courtney Lindow VonGunten and Natalie Lindow Anderson are organizing the city’s fourth annual Putt Putt Pub Crawl with 10 holes downtown that day.
“We’ll start at noon with a shotgun start at Lure Seafood and Grille,” VonGunten said. “The after-party starts at 4:30 at Bar Louie.”
Each of the participating locations will “construct a fun and creative putt-putt hole,” she said.
Participating locations include Bar Louie, Brasher’s Lil Nashville, City Walk, Don Mario, Fetta Specialty Pizza, Lure Seafood and Grille, Mellow Mushroom, Ruoff Mortgage, The Pub on Second and SIP Owensboro.
Golfers go to each location to putt and enjoy food and drink specials, VonGunten said.
“At this time last year, we had 15 teams signed up,” she said. “This year, we already have 30. Some are coming from Henderson and Newburgh.”
Each team has four players.
The cost is $20 a person with the money going to Building Stronger Families, whose mission is to help “families and children will live in a healthy, safe and nurturing environment,” VonGunten said.
Players must be 21 or older because of the alcoholic beverages involved.
Prizes will be given to the winning team and the best dressed team, VonGunten said, “and a few surprise awards will be given.”
People can carry alcoholic beverages in green cups as long as they stay within The District, an area within four blocks of the Ohio River and nearly a mile along it from J.R. Miller Boulevard to as far west as Poplar Street.
VonGunten said people can pay ahead of time using Venmo (@PPPC-2022) or drop by Ruoff Mortgage, 234 Frederica St.
To register online, go to https://www.jotform.com/form/211524384435150.
“After a rough few years, we’re looking forward to coming together and showing support for our tight-knit community,” VonGunten said. “It can’t help but put a smile on your face when you look around and see players dressed as “eagle and birdie,” witty slogans on their team shirts and new friendships being made.”
