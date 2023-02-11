Please come and see me.
Not everyone at once, but maybe one or two of you at a time, spread out every week or so over the next couple of years.
I hadn’t realized how long it has been since I had company. I’m not counting drop-by visits from my kids or sleepovers with the grandkids. Not that those aren’t wonderful; they are, in fact, my favorite kinds of visits.
But they don’t prompt me to do anything special.
But for “company” company?
That’s when I swing into action, casting a critical eye all around my house in an effort to see things as an outsider might.
Me, I have learned to ignore the stack of books piled up on the end table and the unopened mail that has accumulated on the kitchen counter.
I no longer notice the box of bedraggled dog toys or the sneakers I have kicked off next to the couch.
The two-months-past-Christmas wreath on the door no longer registers with me, nor does the empty tissue box on the bathroom vanity attract my attention.
Until I look around through the eyes of a prospective guest.
In growing horror, all the dusty, cluttered tabletops that have been right in front of me all along come into sudden view, and I realize it has been months — months! — since I’ve had any proper, official company over.
The last time, I guess, was a small, informal affair, spent mostly outside on my patio. It was early autumn, as I recall, because we gathered around a small fire bowl and talked about the approaching winter season with the good-humored carelessness I had long envied in retired people and now am delighted to experience for myself.
I had prepared a charcuterie board — lovely, if I do say so myself — and we snacked happily throughout the evening, emboldened by the darkness to reach out and furtively snatch handfuls of almonds or the last of the cheese cubes.
Even though that gathering was outdoors, and had been intended to be such all along, I had still swept through the house, both literally and figuratively, knowing my guests would have to walk through the living, well within view of the kitchen, on their way to my back yard, and if they were to need the restroom, they would also have the opportunity to see my bedroom along the way.
So everything was clean, and, let me hasten to say, I have cleaned my house many times since then … but only for myself, a level that is more than decent and sanitary, but not quite to my standard for company.
But now, with my friend coming not only for a visit, but an overnight stay, everything suddenly looked messy.
I pulled the washing machine away from the wall and grunted heavily as I leaned way over and banged a broom around behind it, although the odds of my friend looking behind my appliances are, admittedly, very small.
I boxed up a bunch of old magazines that have been in the back room and carried them off to a local nonprofit whose clients might enjoy them. Mind you, this is a room whose door we are unlikely to even open this weekend, but just knowing the magazines were there was enough to prompt me to finally clear them out.
I changed the little scent bottles in the plug-in air fresheners. I polished away the watermarks in my kitchen sink. I fluffed the pillows on the moose chair. I made sure there were no spiders stuck to the glue trap under the hot water heater. I brushed my dog — outside, so his fur didn’t fly all over my freshly swept, vacuumed and mopped floors.
And then I stood at the door and waited for my friend to arrive, ready to extend a warm and sincere greeting of “My house is your house” …
… and usher her in with a (clean) sweep of welcome.
