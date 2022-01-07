Puzzle Pieces announced a new fundraising campaign Thursday to raise $300,000 this year in honor of its 10-year anniversary.
Puzzle Pieces is a nonprofit that serves individuals with intellectual disabilities.
The nonprofit held a press conference at the Owensboro Convention Center, where Amanda Owen, executive director and founder, expressed her gratitude to the community for its support throughout the past 10 years and laid out plans for the next decade.
“This fundraising campaign is dreaming big, but that is what we encourage our clients to do every day,” she said. “And we have our sights set on the next 10 years and all of the things we intend to accomplish next.”
Foremost is the fundraising goals for this year. The nonprofit plans on holding 10 fundraisers throughout 2022, one for each year the nonprofit has been in operation.
The fundraisers will kick off Saturday, Jan. 15 with the annual Puzzle Pieces Lip Sync Battle, which brought in more than $100,000 last year.
Other fundraisers planned for this year also include the Color Blast 5K in March, as well as some new events: a Ladies’ Bunco Night, a penny drive, t-shirt and ornament fundraiser and a fall festival.
More will be announced, according to the announcement.
The nonprofit opened its doors in September 2012, starting with 32 clients and seven staff members.
Inspired by her brother, who has a rare chromosomal disability, Owen left her full-time job as a special education instructor to get Puzzle Pieces started in an effort to help others in the community in the same way her own family needed help.
The nonprofit has expanded to serve nearly 300 clients, with a team of more than 70.
What began as just a social program for individuals with disabilities, Owen said, has grown into an established nonprofit, providing life-changing services like vocational training, residential living, employment placement, behavior services and the region’s only targeted autism programming.
Through its job training programs, the nonprofit has placed more than 50 of its clients in jobs.
“I am so proud of what Puzzle Pieces has grown to be for both our clients and our community,” she said. “When we started this nonprofit 10 years ago, I never would have dreamed that I would be standing here today. The growth we have seen is nothing short of extraordinary. I expect the next 10 years to be the same.”
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
