Puzzle Pieces will have its eighth annual Charity Cruise-In at Ohio County High School on Friday, which is expected to draw a sizeable crowd.
Executive Director Amanda Owen said the cruise-in is always a large fundraiser for Puzzle Pieces, bringing in from $7,000 to $9,000 each year.
The event originated in 2013 and was started by Steve Gary’s Body Shop in Hartford.
Owen said the Ohio County business is not only passionate about cars, but also about giving back to the community.
“Their cars are kind of famous, so they do a lot of cruise-ins,” she said. “They decided to have a cruise-in and make it a fundraiser. They put their own cars in so people can take a look.”
Owen said the event has grown rapidly since it first began, bringing in $2,000 for Puzzle Pieces in its first year.
“The community in Ohio County really rallies behind it,” she said. “We say if it has wheels, you can drive it.”
The event typically brings out about 200 cars and a crowd of about 600, Owen said.
Registration is donation only, big or small, she said. There are no fees or pre-registration. Anyone wanting to participate just simply needs to show up with their car.
A handcrafted Puzzle Pieces trophy will also be presented to the favorite car of a Puzzle Pieces client.
“Some people come to this cruise-in just to try to get that hand-made trophy,” Owens said. “It’s not like any other cruise-in. It’s not based on any certain thing, it’s really just a client favorite. So it can be the craziest car there or just a junker, but if they love it, then they’re getting the trophy.”
The event will run from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and will feature live music and food.
All proceeds for the cruise-in go straight to Puzzle Pieces.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
