Amanda Owen, executive director for Puzzle Pieces in Owensboro, has started a new podcast through her personal blog titled, “Pieces of Me,” meant to share resources and personal experiences to make a larger impact throughout the community.

Owen said she receives many calls and emails from people in the community regarding resources for those with disabilities. She said the podcast will enable her to share those resources with the whole community, possibly reaching more people.

“I’m trying to take real life situations and questions that get asked all the time, and put it on a platform that maybe could reach more families. And if one family had this question, then maybe others would have this question and didn’t know how to reach out,” she said. “It’s really meant for a tool or a resource so people can get the information … and it be relatable and real and raw.”

Owen said she will touch on real life experiences in her podcast, from being a mother, an entrepreneur, to her experience with being a caretaker for a loved one with a disability, all while helping to bring awareness to disability.

“It’s really a different platform connected to Puzzle Pieces that allows me the freedom to be able to share all different pieces of me to make an impact on other people, and that was driven through Puzzle Pieces,” she said.

Owen said season one of her new podcast, launched Jan. 1, will feature 10 episodes and several local guests. Topics could range from community building, being the best version of yourself, being an entrepreneur, or a mother balancing a career, as well as having a family member or loved one with a disability.

Topics will vary, she said, but there will always be some form of disability awareness incorporated into most every episode.

“There’s always going to be a splash of disability awareness in there — it’s my life,” she said.

Owen is also author of an e-book titled “Blessings in Disguise: the Emotional Impact of Having a Sibling with a Disability,” which captures her journey of growing up with and adjusting to life with a sibling with a disability, according to the Pieces of Me website, PiecesofMe.org.

